'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing an unexpected answer about cats

Harvey couldn't help but praise the contestant for his smart answer.

"Family Feud" contestants often make Steve Harvey laugh with answers that are at times outrageous. But sometimes, smart answers crack up the king of comedy as well. Harvey was looking for things that a cat has, but the contestants don't, and player, Antonio, shocked and cracked him up with his smart answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at Antonio's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was, "Name something a cat has that you don't." Deshka hit the buzzer first and answered with "Whiskers," which showed up at the sixth spot on the board. April then topped it with her response, "A tail, and her team chose to play.

The turn then passed on to Donielle, who came up with another winning answer, "Fur". Up next was Antonio, who had to keep the streak going. He went for an ultra-smart answer, which shocked Harvey. "I'm going with kittens," he said, cracking up the host. As Harvey barely controlled his laughter and calmed down, he told the contestant, "Heh! Antonio, I don't know if it's up there. That's a good answer, though, dawg."

Screenshot showing the contestants high-fiving as Harvey cracks up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the answer was smart, it did not show up on the board, and the team got their first strike. Next up was Yasmine, who had to get a winning answer to get the team back on track. That's what she did with her answer, "Claws." The next player, Alicia, however, went with a straight answer, "four legs," which wasn't interesting or funny enough to be on the board. Thus, the Story got two early strikes with a handful of answers remaining on the board.

The turn then circled back to April, who had to save the round for the family. "We got two strikes now, April. Olson family can steal," Harvey cautioned her before reading the question. However, April, who won the chance for the team to play, had no idea what to say. "A nose, Steve!" she exclaimed, leaving Harvey utterly disappointed. The host shook his head as he looked to the board to confirm that the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking disappointed (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was up to the Olson family to steal all the points and win the round. After Harvey walked up to their podium and read them the question, the team's leader, Aubrey, took charge. After conferring with her teammates, she answered the question with "9 lives," which showed up on the board. With this, they won the round and all the points.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included a technical answer, "Balance/flexibility, and a rather uncommon response, "Nap time," which somehow resonated with the audience who took the survey.

You can watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

