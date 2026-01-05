ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing an unexpected answer about cats

Harvey couldn't help but praise the contestant for his smart answer.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey cracking up (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey cracking up (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants often make Steve Harvey laugh with answers that are at times outrageous. But sometimes, smart answers crack up the king of comedy as well. Harvey was looking for things that a cat has, but the contestants don't, and player, Antonio, shocked and cracked him up with his smart answer

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at Antonio's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at Antonio's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was, "Name something a cat has that you don't." Deshka hit the buzzer first and answered with "Whiskers," which showed up at the sixth spot on the board. April then topped it with her response, "A tail, and her team chose to play.

The turn then passed on to Donielle, who came up with another winning answer, "Fur". Up next was Antonio, who had to keep the streak going. He went for an ultra-smart answer, which shocked Harvey. "I'm going with kittens," he said, cracking up the host. As Harvey barely controlled his laughter and calmed down, he told the contestant, "Heh! Antonio, I don't know if it's up there. That's a good answer, though, dawg."

Screenshot showing the contestants high-fiving as Harvey cracks up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestants high-fiving as Harvey cracks up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the answer was smart, it did not show up on the board, and the team got their first strike. Next up was Yasmine, who had to get a winning answer to get the team back on track. That's what she did with her answer, "Claws." The next player, Alicia, however, went with a straight answer, "four legs," which wasn't interesting or funny enough to be on the board. Thus, the Story got two early strikes with a handful of answers remaining on the board.

The turn then circled back to April, who had to save the round for the family. "We got two strikes now, April. Olson family can steal," Harvey cautioned her before reading the question. However, April, who won the chance for the team to play, had no idea what to say. "A nose, Steve!" she exclaimed, leaving Harvey utterly disappointed. The host shook his head as he looked to the board to confirm that the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking disappointed (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey looking disappointed (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was up to the Olson family to steal all the points and win the round. After Harvey walked up to their podium and read them the question, the team's leader, Aubrey, took charge. After conferring with her teammates, she answered the question with "9 lives," which showed up on the board. With this, they won the round and all the points.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included a technical answer, "Balance/flexibility, and a rather uncommon response, "Nap time," which somehow resonated with the audience who took the survey.

You can watch the hilarious moments in the video here. 

More on Market Realist: 

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward after hearing answers related to Dr. Seuss

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories

Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man tries to return a car battery at Walmart — then learns something that saved him $170
WALMART
Man tries to return a car battery at Walmart — then learns something that saved him $170
The shopper claimed the store's hassle free policy helped him save $170.
15 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing an unexpected answer about cats
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing an unexpected answer about cats
Harvey couldn't help but praise the contestant for his smart answer.
15 hours ago
Trump wants US oil giants to invest 'billions of dollars' in Venezuela — but there's a problem
NEWS
Trump wants US oil giants to invest 'billions of dollars' in Venezuela — but there's a problem
The 3 major U.S. oil companies, Chevron, Exxonmobil, ConcoPhillps are still monitoring the situation.
18 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward after hearing answers related to Dr. Seuss
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward after hearing answers related to Dr. Seuss
Harvey admitted that he didn't have the childhood that would enlighten him with the right answers
3 days ago
Americans plan a tax strike rally across the country on January 3: 'We want our money back'
NEWS
Americans plan a tax strike rally across the country on January 3: 'We want our money back'
A "call for action" and slogans such as "we want our money back" are found on several posters that are circulating online.
3 days ago
Powerball winner who hit $1.8 billion jackpot bought the ticket from an unlikely place
NEWS
Powerball winner who hit $1.8 billion jackpot bought the ticket from an unlikely place
The Murphy USA gas station sold the ticket for the second-highest lottery prize in U.S. history
3 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
While some tried to figure out what it was, others were annoyed.
5 days ago
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
NEWS
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
The new scam is sending out letters with bogus toll-free numbers that connect to scammers.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
When Harvey heard a relatable answer, the memories came rushing back to him.
6 days ago
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
NEWS
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
Gas prices have been one of the bright spots of the U.S. economy, and the outlook for 2026 is here.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
The player, Jenane who tried hard to ace the Cover Up game was overwhelmed with emotion
7 days ago
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
On Christmas day, the contestant, Paul pulled off a win with the tiniest of margins.
Dec 26, 2025
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
NEWS
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
This tech giant is betting on the next primary computing device for the world.
Dec 26, 2025
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
This marked the second time this week a player lost out on the $100,000 prize.
Dec 26, 2025
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
Turns out Harvey was just trying to help out a player get some points.
Dec 25, 2025
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
Host Ken Jennings accepted an answer despite an error that most found unacceptable.
Dec 25, 2025
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
NEWS
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
The U.S. district court judge's ruling comes ahead of a verdict on tariffs by the Supreme Court.
Dec 25, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Erica Sciuto picked all the letters that she needed to win.
Dec 25, 2025
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.
Dec 25, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.
Dec 24, 2025