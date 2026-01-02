'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward after hearing answers related to Dr. Seuss

Harvey admitted that he didn't have the childhood that would enlighten him with the right answers

"Family Feud" contestants often come up with answers that give Steve Harvey a chance to roast them, but some leave him completely stumped. This happened when a question related to 'Dr Seuss' popped up, and left both the players at the podium stunned. When someone finally got a top answer, Harvey awkwardly had to admit that he had no idea what was going on in the game.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking clueless (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Story and the Zito family. He called up Yasmine and Joey from the respective teams and asked the survey question, "If Dr. Seuss had a birthday party, name someone you'd expect to see there." Joey hit the buzzer first and blurted out, "My mother-in-law." This stunned Harvey as he could not believe that Weston could say that.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The answer obviously wasn't on the board, and the turn passed on to Yasmine. However, she wasn't any better with her answer, "Mickey Mouse." "You said Dr. Seuss, if he had a birthday party, right? You know what I'm saying?" she said, but Harvey had no idea what she meant. He still looked up to the board, only to see another big red 'X' show up. The turn passed on to Weston's wife, Melissa, who also had no idea what to say. "Mr. Bean? I don't know," she said to get the buzzer.

Finally, Alicia from the Story family came to her team's rescue and got the top answer, "The Cat in the Hat." The team then chose to play the question, and the turn passed on to April. Turns out she too was smart as she answered with "Thing 1". However, Harvey had no idea what she was referring to. Once the answer showed up on the board, Harvey awkwardly admitted, "I didn't have this type of childhood."

Screenshot showing Harvey looking awkward (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Donielle, and she, too, had something surprising for Harvey in store. "I'm gonna say Green Eggs & Ham," she said, leaving the host scratching his head. "Is Ham a person?" The next player, Antonio, explained that it wasn't, but it was connected, so the answer was acceptable. However, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike.

It was then Antonio's turn to answer, and he said, "Well, I don't know the technical answer, but the goldfish." While his teammates cheered for him, the answer wasn't good enough, and they got their second strike. The turn circled back to Yasmine again, who had nothing for Harvey. After the host read the question to her, she simply had no answer. This got the team their third and final strike, and the turn passed over to the Zito family.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Okay, get ready to steal," Harvey said before reading the question one last time. This time, Joey took charge, and after conferring with his team, he answered with "The Grinch." Luckily for them, the answer showed up at the second spot, and they stole all the points to win the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included "His publisher", "The Lorax", "Mrs. Seuss", and "Horton".

You can watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

