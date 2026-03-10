ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

If you’re an expecting mom, one American state is willing to pay you a $1500 check

Illinois is looking to setup Newborn Equity Support Transfer program to help mothers with childcare
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Representative image of women pushing a stroller (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Fly View Productions)
Representative image of women pushing a stroller (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Fly View Productions)

A new bill in Illinois is looking to create a framework that will provide expecting mothers in Illinois with $1,500 in cash payments to support them through pregnancy and childbirth. The new proposal, House Bill 5238, is moving through the state Legislature, and if passed, it would establish the Illinois Newborn Equity Support Transfer (NEST) Program, which would provide direct cash assistance to people who give birth in the city and are enrolled in or eligible for Medicaid through Michigan's Moms and Babies program, Newsweek reported.

Representative image of a pregnant woman and husband on ultrasonography examination (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Nimito)
Representative image of a pregnant woman and husband on ultrasonography examination (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Nimito)

Under the proposed bill, eligible individuals would get a $1,500 lump-sum payment during their third trimester of pregnancy, which would be followed by a monthly payment of $500 for six months after delivery. Supporters of the NEST program claim the funds will help parents with expenses related to pregnancy, newborn care, diapers, and more. The cash payments would be considered "guaranteed income" during their evaluation for other public assistance programs in Illinois. The bill was introduced by Democratic state Representative Kelly Cassidy of Chicago and has been referred to the House Rules Committee. If passed, it directs the establishment of the NEST program by July 1, with payments starting as soon as it is implemented. The program would mark one of the most targeted efforts of the state, focused specifically on pregnancy and early infancy. However, budgetary concerns could prevent the bill from becoming law. 

Illinois State Capitol Building in Springfield (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Ray Tan)
Illinois State Capitol Building in Springfield (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Ray Tan)

A University of Michigan-led study looked at similar programs from more than 140 countries and concluded that government-funded child cash transfer programs improve child health outcomes. Luke Shaefer, faculty director of U-M's Poverty Solutions and professor of social work and public policy, wrote in a release that such a program could be a way for countries to invest in the future health of their population. Shaefer highlighted that UNICEF calls unconditional child benefits the “foundational policy” for child social development. Separately, the Midwestern state has previously tested similar ideas through local pilot programs, which provided monthly payments to low-income households, according to Newsweek. 

People protesting the new Medicaid mandates (Image source: Getty Images | Tasos Katopodis)
Representative image of people protesting the new Medicaid mandates (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

“Many states have flirted with guaranteed payment programs in the past, and the results have been mixed at best. Now add a baby to the mix, and things get even more complicated, especially if someone is already receiving Medicaid or other benefits,” Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group, told the publication. He explained that states may end up incentivizing people to remain in such programs for longer, and the incentive may not always align with the intent of the policy. He added that the program could ultimately boil down to a short-term fix for a long-term issue, and once the money runs out, families could still struggle to raise their child. "Could it pass? Perhaps. But with many states already dealing with funding pressures, especially as federal support for welfare programs tightens, I think this will be a tough ask to gain support," he added.

More on Market Realist: 

American parents could be playing a very important role in mid-term polls

Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households

Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Millions of Americans could keep their first $75,000 tax-free with new proposed tax reform
NEWS
Millions of Americans could keep their first $75,000 tax-free with new proposed tax reform
Senator Cory Booker is set to introduce the new tax with the aim to curb the cost-of-living crisis
4 hours ago
If you’re an expecting mom, one American state is willing to pay you a $1500 check
NEWS
If you’re an expecting mom, one American state is willing to pay you a $1500 check
Illinois is looking to setup Newborn Equity Support Transfer program to help mothers with childcare
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's reaction said it all after hearing wild answers about Vegas
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's reaction said it all after hearing wild answers about Vegas
Harvey was disappointed with the players who couldn't come up with the most obvious answers.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers to a bizarre question on Dracula
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers to a bizarre question on Dracula
Some of the answers were too bizarre even for the seasoned host, Steve Harvey.
8 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestant wins big as Drew Carey fumbles and drops the cards in a game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant wins big as Drew Carey fumbles and drops the cards in a game
While the host fumbled the card, it had just enough for Brenda to win a brand new car
3 days ago
CFRB warns removal of Trump's signature tariffs may raise national debt to $58 trillion
NEWS
CFRB warns removal of Trump's signature tariffs may raise national debt to $58 trillion
The nonpartisan fiscal watchdog revised its estimates to add $2 trillion to its earlier projection.
3 days ago
Governor Newsom's regulations will further spike gas prices in California, warns Chevron
NEWS
Governor Newsom's regulations will further spike gas prices in California, warns Chevron
Chevron president Andy Walz urged the state's regulators to review their climate policy.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing the names of famous 'Steves' in the world
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing the names of famous 'Steves' in the world
Harvey looked like he had enough as yet another question popped up, targeting him on the show.
3 days ago
Popular chip brand recalls its product sold in 6 states — check your pantry ASAP
NEWS
Popular chip brand recalls its product sold in 6 states — check your pantry ASAP
Frito-Lay has recalled certain bags of its popular Miss Vickie's Dill Pickle Potato Chips
3 days ago
Trump casually says 'if they rise they rise' as gas prices surge amid recent conflict
NEWS
Trump casually says 'if they rise they rise' as gas prices surge amid recent conflict
Americans are paying 26 cents more for gas than a week ago.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it over contestants’ reasons for not brushing teeth
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it over contestants’ reasons for not brushing teeth
Harvey was left holding his stomach after almost every answer the Hunter family gave.
4 days ago
Goldman Sachs strategist warns current market trends look similar to those before 2008 crisis
NEWS
Goldman Sachs strategist warns current market trends look similar to those before 2008 crisis
The firm's chief global equities strategist, Peter Oppenheimer, has warned that a correction is imminent.
5 days ago
You might be eligible to get a part of $60 million settlement — if you’ve used Tinder in the past
NEWS
You might be eligible to get a part of $60 million settlement — if you’ve used Tinder in the past
The suit alleged Tinder charged older users more for its Gold and Platinum subscriptions
5 days ago
Popular candy recalled in 14 states gets a new update from FDA — key details revealed
NEWS
Popular candy recalled in 14 states gets a new update from FDA — key details revealed
The Yoyo Gummy candies are part of an ongoing recall across 14 states over unallowed food dye.
5 days ago
Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households
NEWS
Bernie Sanders proposes a billionaire wealth tax that could pay $3,000 to US households
The two progressives estimate the tax would bring in $4.4 trillion over the next decade.
7 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey starts praying after player’s wild answer about marriage
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey starts praying after player’s wild answer about marriage
Hearing the answer, Harvey knew the contestant would need god by his side to save his marriage.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' fans left in disbelief after contestant wins $20,000 in a nail-biting finish
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' fans left in disbelief after contestant wins $20,000 in a nail-biting finish
After painfully losing out by 5 points the previous night, the Baccus family made a comeback
Mar 2, 2026
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question
Harvey's anecdotes made it clear that he had been through some steamy situations.
Mar 2, 2026
Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason
NEWS
Top strategist spots red flags that remind him of 1929 stock market crash — and AI isn’t the reason
Michael Green isn't worried about AI stocks, as a passive investment bubble is a "more salient" risk
Mar 2, 2026
One AI app has taken over the no.1 spot on App Store as users quietly ditch ChatGPT
NEWS
One AI app has taken over the no.1 spot on App Store as users quietly ditch ChatGPT
The AI assistant app seems to have benefitted from the headlines that emerged after Trump's rant.
Mar 2, 2026