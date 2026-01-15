ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?

Trump said starting Feb. 1, his administration will block funds, but he didn't provide specifics.
PUBLISHED 41 MINUTES AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
U.S. President Donald Trump walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

President Donald Trump announced that his administration will cease federal payments to sanctuary cities and states with sanctuary policies starting February 1, amid the ongoing crackdown against immigration. In his speech in Michigan on Tuesday, the president cited jurisdictions that allegedly protect criminals and fuel fraud and crime. These so-called sanctuary cities are home to local governments that are resisting the administration's immigration policies. While Trump didn't provide the specifics, reports suggest that such a move could have deeper implications across the U.S.

A demonstrator helps carry an American flag as immigrants rights supporters march downtown during a 'March for Dignity (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)
A demonstrator helps carry an American flag as immigrants rights supporters march downtown during a 'March for Dignity (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)

“Starting February 1, we are not making any payments to sanctuary cities or states having sanctuary cities because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens,” the president said during his address at the Detroit Economic Club, NBC News reported. Without providing specifics, he continued,  “It breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come, so we’re not making any payment to anybody that supports sanctuary cities." When reporters asked him about the nature of funding that would be affected, he replied,  “You’ll see. It’ll be significant.”

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

While there is no strict definition for sanctuary policies or sanctuary cities, the term generally describes jurisdictions that limit local law enforcement's cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Last year, the Department of Justice identified 18 cities as "sanctuary jurisdictions" including states as sanctuary jurisdictions, including New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, New Orleans, Denver, and Portland, Oregon. The District of Columbia is also considered a sanctuary jurisdiction, along with four county governments, according to Politico

The announcement came as Trump targeted Minnesota and the Somali Americans in the state who were charged in a $250 million fraud case involving state-administered programs. He added that his administration has halted nearly 8,000 federal loans administered through the Small Business Administration to "suspected scammers in Minnesota." Apart from that, he explained that he was issuing 90-day notices to states like California that "bill the federal government" for costs of addressing the needs of immigrants.

Demonstrators rally outside a Target location as Somali immigrant community braces for targeted action (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Stephen Maturen)
Demonstrators rally outside a Target location as Somali immigrant community braces for targeted action (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Stephen Maturen)

Like Trump's other immigration policies, this too is expected to be met with legal challenges. Previously, two such attempts to cut off funding for sanctuary jurisdictions were shut down by courts. Last year, the president directed federal officials to withhold money from such jurisdictions that seek to shield people from deportation through an executive order.  That move was struck down by a California-based federal judge despite government lawyers arguing that it was too early to stop the actions, as the specifics were yet to be laid out. A similar action during Trump's first term in 2017 was also struck down by courts, as per NBC.

Community member Ana waves an American-Mexican flag in a show of support for detainees near federal agents blocking protestors during an ICE immigration raid at a nearby licensed cannabis farm on July 10, 2025 near Camarillo, California. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)
Community member Ana waves an American-Mexican flag in a show of support for detainees near federal agents blocking protestors during an ICE immigration raid at a nearby licensed cannabis farm on July 10, 2025 near Camarillo, California. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)

However, the federal government has moved to halt funding for a variety of programs in recent weeks as part of the crackdown on immigration. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)  announced it would withhold funds for programs in five Democratic-led states, citing concerns over fraud and misuse of funds, while targeting Minnesota as well. Fox News Digital reported that those programs included the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, the Child Care and Development Fund, and the Social Services Block Grant.

More on Market Realist: 

Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected

Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans

Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
NEWS
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
Trump said starting Feb. 1, his administration will block funds, but he didn't provide specifics.
41 minutes ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.
3 hours ago
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
NEWS
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
Senior editor Charles C.W. Cooke said the cap could destroy the GOP's chances in the midterms
20 hours ago
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
NEWS
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
23 hours ago
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
NEWS
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big
1 day ago
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
NEWS
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
The donors poured in millions to support the Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc.
1 day ago
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
NEWS
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
These reports come at a time when consumer sentiment seems to be improving.
1 day ago
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
NEWS
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
The lawmakers called the probe 'coercive' demanding a congressional investigation into the DOJ.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
Harvey was too stunned to speak on two occasions in one round.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
The player bizarrely named "Jeopardy!" in a totally unrelated question.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
Seacrest expressed that the player had no way of solving the puzzle with the clues on the board.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
Harvey had to shut every contestant up who thought it was a good answer.
5 days ago
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
NEWS
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
Citing affordability as the key issue, the president announced the cap will be rolled out on Jan 20.
5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
The Jonassen family finally aced the Fast Money Round, after a wait of 43 years.
5 days ago
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
NEWS
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
The CRFB estimates the plan would add $5.8 trillion to the national debt over a decade.
5 days ago
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
COSTCO
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
Big names like Costco, Reebok, Revlon, Ray Ban, and more have filed lawsuits seeking tariff refunds.
6 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize
It is clear what Harvey thinks will be a popular gift at the bottom of the cereal box.
6 days ago