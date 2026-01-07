Trump admin to block over $10 billion in childcare and family assistance — key details revealed

Health and Human Services will withhold funds to five Democratic states over suspicions of fraud.

In addition to rising prices under the Trump administration, Americans have also faced the loss of things such as SNAP benefits. Now the government is set to freeze over $10 billion in federal childcare and family assistance funds to five Democratic-led states over suspicions of fraud. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated that the funds will be blocked for California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Minnesota, the New York Post first reported. While the Democrats have condemned the move, the HHS argues that it will stop blatant fraud and misplacement of the crucial funds.

The exterior of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)

According to the HHS, about $7.4 billion in funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, which provides cash assistance to households, will be cut, and another $2.4 billion will be held for the Child Care and Development Fund. The department will also cut around $870 million from the Social Services Block Grant. As per CNN, the agency’s Administration for Children and Families sent the states’ governors letters on Tuesday informing them that access to these funds has been restricted for them to further review. Apart from false claims, the ACF is also looking at whether benefits were improperly provided to ineligible immigrants.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accompanied by National Institutes of Health Director Jayanta Bhattacharya (L), and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary (R) during a news conference (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

The five states now must submit justifications and documentation, proving the legitimacy of the use of funds, before payments are released, as part of HHS’s recent expansion of its Defend the Spend system to all ACF payments nationwide. “For too long, Democrat-led states and Governors have been complicit in allowing massive amounts of fraud to occur under their watch,” Andrew Nixon, HHS spokesperson, said in a statement, CBS reported. Under the Trump Administration, we are ensuring that federal taxpayer dollars are being used for legitimate purposes. We will ensure these states are following the law and protecting hard-earned taxpayer money," he added.

The decision comes after HHS froze federal child care funding for Minnesota because of "blatant fraud" in public-assistance programs. As per CBS, more than 90 people face federal charges as a result of fraudulent schemes that have been uncovered in the state since 2021. The scandal reportedly started with a $250 million Covid-era scheme involving a non-profit called Feeding Our Future, which allegedly stole from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. According to the estimates from the prosecutors, the total amount of money lost to fraud could reach $9 billion.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

The Trump administration has targeted Minnesota in recent weeks, alleging rampant fraud committed by immigrants in the welfare system and in social service programs. The officials have frequently attacked the state's Somali community and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, as per The Guardian.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul addresses the media following President Trump's efforts to kill New York's congestion pricing (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Kent)

On the other hand, Democrats condemned the plan, accusing the administration of jeopardizing the future and health of children for political gains. "Our kids should not be political pawns in a fight that Donald Trump seems to have with blue state (Democratic states) governors," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, Reuters reported. She added that the move was "vindictive" and "cruel." Furthermore, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office argued that since taking charge, Newsom has blocked over $125 billion in fraud, the publication reported.

