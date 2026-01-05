ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's aide predicts another city will replace NYC as financial capital under Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani only recently took the oath as a New York mayor and has already been underestimated.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Andrew Harnik; (R) Photo by Spencer Platt)
Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Andrew Harnik; (R) Photo by Spencer Platt)

President Donald Trump seemed to be warming up to New York mayor Zohran Mamdani after initially threatening to slash funding for the city. However, it seems like there still exists a rift between Mamdani and Trump’s aides. Recently, the Chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, David Sacks, said that NYC was going to be replaced as the financial capital of the country.

Sacks believes that Miami will be the city to replace New York as the nation’s financial capital, as per a report in Fox News. He feels so because Mamdani is a self-proclaimed socialist, which a lot of Trump’s supporters and aides believe to be the same as being a communist.

Chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology David Sacks. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
Chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology David Sacks. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

In a recent post on X, Sacks wrote, “As a response to socialism, Miami will replace NYC as the finance capital and Austin will replace SF as the tech capital.” SF refers to San Francisco. The Fox report also states that Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez replied to Sacks on X, stating that over $13 trillion in assets under management have already moved an office or headquarters to Miami.

In a separate tweet, Sacks had announced that Craft Ventures had opened an office in Austin, which drew a reaction from Tesla boss and former DOGE head, Elon Musk. “Welcome to Texas! No one will fight harder for the independent and free spirit of Texas than people who know it’s like when that’s taken away,” the billionaire wrote. Those pushing back against socialist policies will probably move businesses elsewhere.

Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference | Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot
Tesla boss Elon Musk (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot)

Mamdani, however, has not shown any sign of deterrence from what he wants to achieve. He had made his goals crystal clear long before he was elected to power, and is seemingly not straying from his path. During his swearing-in ceremony, the new mayor said that he had plans to run New York as a Democratic Socialist regardless of what backlash he might face from his political opposition during his term.

“I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical,” he said as per a report in the New York Times. “There are many who will be watching. They want to know if the left can govern. They want to know if the struggles that afflict them can be solved,” he added.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephani Spindel)
New York mayor Zohran Mamdani. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephani Spindel)

Mamdani even addressed the New Yorkers who were not happy to see him win. “If you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor,” he said. “Regardless of whether we agree, I will protect you, celebrate with you, mourn alongside you, and never, not for a second, hide from you.”

