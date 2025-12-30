Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025

President Trump's policies aren't just affecting affordability ot everyday items for shoppers, but even businesses are feeling the heat. While some names, including Costco, have sued the administration for tariff refunds, more than 700 US businesses filed for bankruptcy in 2025, the highest number since 2010 and a 14% increase from the previous year. Tight credit, high interest rates, persistent cost pressures, and growing import costs as a result of Trump's chaotic trade tariffs are a few of the reasons for this spike. In contrast to earlier patterns that were dominated by retail bankruptcies, this year's impacted industries were primarily industrial, such as manufacturing and transportation, while consumer-focused companies, such as fashion, suffered large losses as inflation forced them to prioritize necessities.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Notably, the first half of the year saw 17 significant bankruptcies involving businesses with assets over $1 billion. Chapter 7 liquidations and Chapter 11 reorganizations made up the total number of filings. Along with other significant firms like Rite Aid, high-profile filings included 23andMe, Hooters, Nikola, Spirit Airlines, and Party City, The Washington Post reported. The figures were calculated according to a recent survey by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Spirit Airlines (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Boarding1Now)

Despite Trump's 'Made in America' proposals, which gave momentum to tariffs favoring local production, federal data showcased that the manufacturing sector shed more than 70,000 jobs in November. According to economists, businesses that rely heavily on imports are finding it difficult to control the increased expenses brought on by Trump's reciprocal tariffs. As Americans cut back on non-essential spending due to inflation, consumer-facing businesses, especially those that sell discretionary goods, are seeing an uptick in bankruptcy filings.

Exterior of Hooters restaurant (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chung Sung-Jun)

“These companies are acutely aware of the affordability crisis confronting the average American,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at Yale’s School of Management, stated. “Those with pricing power will pass on the costs over time. Others will fold,” he added. Manufacturers and suppliers have been severely impacted by tariffs on steel and energy-related equipment, especially in the renewable energy sector. Increased tariffs on imported solar equipment and the loss of government clean-energy incentives caused PosiGen, a solar installer located in Louisiana, to file for Chapter 11 in November.

(Image Source: Unsplash|Photo by American Public Power Association)

After May, effective tariff rates on imported solar panels increased from less than 5% to almost 20%, resulting in monthly taxes for solar importers of almost $70 million. In addition, Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection once more in August, private aircraft company Verijet sought liquidation, and electric truck manufacturer Nikola filed for Chapter 11 in February due to production scaling issues and costs from a battery recall. Thus, President Donald Trump's well-proclaimed tariffs are causing small businesses to shut down in record numbers.

