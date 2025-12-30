ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025

Notably, the first half of the year saw 17 significant bankruptcies involving businesses with assets worth more than $1 billion.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
Picture of President Trump and a shop out of business (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)
Picture of President Trump and a shop out of business (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)

President Trump's policies aren't just affecting affordability ot everyday items for shoppers, but even businesses are feeling the heat. While some names, including Costco, have sued the administration for tariff refunds, more than 700 US businesses filed for bankruptcy in 2025, the highest number since 2010 and a 14% increase from the previous year. Tight credit, high interest rates, persistent cost pressures, and growing import costs as a result of Trump's chaotic trade tariffs are a few of the reasons for this spike. In contrast to earlier patterns that were dominated by retail bankruptcies, this year's impacted industries were primarily industrial, such as manufacturing and transportation, while consumer-focused companies, such as fashion, suffered large losses as inflation forced them to prioritize necessities. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Notably, the first half of the year saw 17 significant bankruptcies involving businesses with assets over $1 billion. Chapter 7 liquidations and Chapter 11 reorganizations made up the total number of filings. Along with other significant firms like Rite Aid, high-profile filings included 23andMe, Hooters, Nikola, Spirit Airlines, and Party City, The Washington Post reported. The figures were calculated according to a recent survey by S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

Spirit Airlines (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Boarding1Now)
Spirit Airlines (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Boarding1Now)

Despite Trump's 'Made in America' proposals, which gave momentum to tariffs favoring local production, federal data showcased that the manufacturing sector shed more than 70,000 jobs in November. According to economists, businesses that rely heavily on imports are finding it difficult to control the increased expenses brought on by Trump's reciprocal tariffs. As Americans cut back on non-essential spending due to inflation, consumer-facing businesses, especially those that sell discretionary goods, are seeing an uptick in bankruptcy filings.

Exterior of Hooters restaurant (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chung Sung-Jun)
Exterior of Hooters restaurant (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chung Sung-Jun)

“These companies are acutely aware of the affordability crisis confronting the average American,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at Yale’s School of Management, stated. “Those with pricing power will pass on the costs over time. Others will fold,” he added. Manufacturers and suppliers have been severely impacted by tariffs on steel and energy-related equipment, especially in the renewable energy sector. Increased tariffs on imported solar equipment and the loss of government clean-energy incentives caused PosiGen, a solar installer located in Louisiana, to file for Chapter 11 in November.

Image Source: Unsplash|Photo by American Public Power Association
(Image Source: Unsplash|Photo by American Public Power Association) 

After May, effective tariff rates on imported solar panels increased from less than 5% to almost 20%, resulting in monthly taxes for solar importers of almost $70 million. In addition, Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection once more in August, private aircraft company Verijet sought liquidation, and electric truck manufacturer Nikola filed for Chapter 11 in February due to production scaling issues and costs from a battery recall. Thus, President Donald Trump's well-proclaimed tariffs are causing small businesses to shut down in record numbers.

More on Market Realist:

Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans

ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim

Wall Street veteran defies concerns about AI bubble and has good news about US economy in 2026

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
ECONOMY & WORK
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
Millions of Americans have turned to the retailer who seems to offer the most affordable prices.
44 minutes ago
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
This will be a huge boost for the residents of the states, who have been craving for some relief.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
"Contestants need to stop choosing CDM as their consonants. Think outside the box," a fan reacted.
8 hours ago
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
This will not be good news for the Republicans ahead of the Midterm elections.
19 hours ago
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
The situation might help Donald Trump who is hoping to reduce trade deficit.
19 hours ago
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
WALMART
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
America has a shortage of skilled labor and Walmart is taking things into its own hands.
20 hours ago
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
Goldman Sachs has projected a 2.6% GDP growth rate for 2026, higher than the 2% consensus.
23 hours ago
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
Notably, the first half of the year saw 17 significant bankruptcies involving businesses with assets worth more than $1 billion.
1 day ago
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
CEO Sam Altman admitted the role will be tough, but it will help mitigate the dangers of AI.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
"Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
1 day ago
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
COSTCO
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
1 day ago
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
The IRS Chief, Frank Bisignano, predicted that the largest tax refunds would be due to the OBBBA cuts.
1 day ago
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
After a certain age, every account holder needs to withdraw a certain amount per year, which is taxed.
1 day ago
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
The Nobel laureate believes that 2026 will see way more people lose their jobs to the technology.
2 days ago
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
Unemployment is currently high and there is uncertainty over job security across several roles.
2 days ago
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
ECONOMY & WORK
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
Copper is trading at record high levels, and economists expect the surge to continue through 2026.
2 days ago
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
The current Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, will leave the role in May 2026.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
"Andrew, talk about a year-end bonus! I mean! Super bonus! You just won $50,000, congratulations!" a fan reacted
2 days ago
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
While the economy is estimated to grow in 2026, hiring may remain tepid.
4 days ago