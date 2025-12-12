ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim

Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP told Fortune, the granular data shows a shift in job trends.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Representative image of American job seekers at a job fair (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)
Representative image of American job seekers at a job fair (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)

While the year 2025 went through a lot of economic curveballs, including the trade war, tariffs, inflation, and job losses, a lot still seems to be stable, as per the latest data. While the stock market has remained elevated, inflation and unemployment have flattened; the outlook for 2026 is mostly positive. However, according to Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist, the rosy picture doesn't show the reality at the granular level. 

Representative image of the ADP office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by JHVE Photo)
Representative image of the ADP office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by JHVE Photo)

Speaking to Fortune, Richardson indicated that the cracks in the robust macroeconomic picture have already started to show up. During the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, the public payroll data wasn't published, and the void was largely filled by ADP, which shares private payroll data insights. “We’re tracking changes in real time—it’s as high-frequency as payroll data can get, and we have not seen this rosy picture for 2026 in the data. I think [when people] point to an improved labor market next year, they’re highlighting a couple of things in the macro economy, while we’re looking at this very granular dataset of private employment," Richardson told the publication. 

Talking about the Fed's latest rate cut, she noted that the positive outlook mainly highlights a couple of further rate cuts, some tax advantages, some AI investment paying off, and certainly more clarity on the trade policy. “All fantastic attributes, but it takes longer for those to trickle to mom and pop," the economist suggested. 

Representative image of small business owners (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Nitat Termmee)
Representative image of small business owners (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Nitat Termmee)

Pointing to the latest reporting from her company, she shared that U.S. private employment shrank by 32,000 roles last month, led by weakness from smaller businesses. She noted that companies with between one and 19 employees axed 46,000 roles, while firms with 20 to 49 workers cut 74,000 roles. On the other hand, companies with 500 or more workers added 39,000 roles. Pointing to the struggles faced by smaller firms, Richardson said, “Tiny firms are a big chunk of employment, but the tiny firms are making tiny moves, and they’re moving all in the same direction. It could be as small as not hiring two teenagers at the bakery or forgoing that delivery driver over a certain season, it doesn’t mean it’s a big, huge layoff, it’s not replacing a worker here or there, and those changes add up."  Thus, noting the scale of these micro moves, the macro drivers are less likely to "influence" the outlook. Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit | Getty Images | Photo by David McNew

Representative image of job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit (Image source: Getty Images/ Photo by David McNew)

Richardson further pointed to the shift in the labor market for the younger generation. The economist explained that new entrants are facing "a different set of hoops" to jump through, making the picture for 2026 more complex. She added that with the great resignation and the rise of hybrid work, managers aren't constrained by geographical boundaries, which has expanded the hiring pool and increased competition. Thus, the goalposts for Gen Z are constantly moving, and the difference is seen from cohort to cohort, instead of one generation to another. “It’s your older brother and sister who graduated three or four years ago; it’s not even their job market anymore," she said. 

More on Market Realist: 

Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market

Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs

US job openings picked up to the highest level in 5 months — but there's still one major concern

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
The home improvement retailer cut its earnings projections for a third quarter in a row
3 hours ago
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
ECONOMY & WORK
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
The President has often made claims that are not entirely true and this seems to be one of them.
4 hours ago
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
WALMART
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
The retailer has its own payment service that customers are free to use apart from cash and card.
5 hours ago
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
Claudia Sahm told Fortune that the Fed was stuck in a hard place.
5 hours ago
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
ECONOMY & WORK
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP told Fortune, the granular data shows a shift in job trends.
5 hours ago
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
Shoplifting is a big problem in the country and retailers lose several millions each year.
5 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
ECONOMY & WORK
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
The two are having a very public falling out and Greene is even going to leave Congress next year.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
"She was the worst player/lowest scoring this evening otherwise," a fan reacted.
14 hours ago
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
Jennings went on the greatest "Jeopardy!" run of all time, winning a whopping 74 games.
1 day ago
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
Clearly, the economy is not in the best shape thanks to inflation and unemployment.
1 day ago
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
With the cost of Medicare premiums going up next year, things are not looking good for them.
1 day ago
Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money
In these uncertain times, people are always looking for options to grow their wealth.
1 day ago
Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market
Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital raised serious questions on the impact of AI on jobs.
1 day ago
McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers
The fast food chain might have wanted to cut costs but they ended up angering several customers.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
The mother of two said that one of her daughters had tricked her by recording an audition tape under the guise of a school assignment.
1 day ago
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
While skeptics often draw comparisons, the outcome of the AI boom may be different.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
The guest said that she did not really care about the item for about 20 years after finding it.
2 days ago
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
The economist noted that smaller businesses had no choice but to lay people off as costs increased.
2 days ago
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
Thousands cannot afford to pay so much for groceries and are being creative with what they have.
2 days ago
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
Customers who might have purchased the product would do well to throw it away or get a refund.
2 days ago