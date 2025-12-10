ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
US job openings picked up to the highest level in 5 months — but there's still one major concern

This is an alarming revelation as the American people are not getting jobs despite the vacancies.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image of laid-off employees (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The job market in America has been shaken up by a spate of layoffs in the past few years. Despite a surge in job creation, consistent job cuts in the country raise concerns about job security. A recent government report shows that job openings in the past month were at the highest level they have been in five months. But the problem with that layoffs also went up, and hiring slowed down.

Representative image of a woman holding a layoff notice (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by nathaphat)

According to a report in Bloomberg, the employment data for October was only released recently due to the government shutdown. Usually, such data comes out in the very next month. The White House had stated earlier that some employment data might even be lost thanks to the shutdown. The data revealed that the number of available positions went up slightly to 7.67 million in October from 7.66 million in the month before that, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But these openings were only driven by a few industries, like retail and wholesale trade industries, and health care. The Bloomberg report claims that health care was the major driving force behind the number of job openings, but most Americans are perhaps not qualified or skilled enough to work in these industries just yet. As a result, hiring remained low.

Representative Image of a job posting. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by David McNew)

As per federal data, hiring declined by 218,000 from the month prior to 5.15 million. Things do not look good when it comes to layoffs as well, since October saw a whopping 1.85 million people laid off. Employers are having to adjust to a high-cost environment thanks to the country’s trade policy and its uncertain economy, and it's the common people who have to bear the brunt of such policies.

The aforementioned figure in the number of layoffs looks alarming, and with good reason, as 1.85 million people losing their jobs in a single month is incomprehensible for many. It is the biggest number of layoffs that the country has recorded for the month of October in more than 20 years, as per a different Bloomberg report. The data was collected by Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

Representative image of an employee being laid off. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Thomas Northcut)

“Some industries are correcting after the hiring boom of the pandemic, but this comes as AI adoption, softening consumer and corporate spending, and rising costs drive belt-tightening and hiring freezes,” the firm said in a report. “Those laid off now are finding it harder to quickly secure new roles, which could further loosen the labor market.”

The last time there were this many job cuts in the month of October was the early 2000s. “It’s possible with rate cuts and a strong showing in November, companies may make a late season push for employees, but at this point, we do not expect a strong seasonal hiring environment in 2025,” Challenger added.

