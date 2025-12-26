Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy

The former DOGE head's claims might be optimistic at best given the American economy's state.

Elon Musk started out as one of the strongest supporters of Donald Trump during his run for the presidency, but the two have had some differences since Musk's exit from DOGE. Things could be changing as the entrepreneur has recently said something about the economy that will certainly make the President a happy man. The Tesla boss believes that the United States will witness a double-digit GDP growth rate in the next 12 to 18 months. As absurd as it sounds, according to Musk, the economy will grow by at least 10% in that time period.

Tesla boss Elon Musk. (Image Source: Elon Musk | Chesnot)

The US did recently report that GDP grew by 4.3% in Q3 of 2025. However, this is not an indication that things will grow at a much faster rate in the near future. For the American economy to get to those numbers, it has to maintain high growth figures for quite some time. If government reports are to be believed, the economy does seem to be in good shape, contrary to many beliefs.

According to a report in The Street, the jump in the GDP growth rate from 3.8% to 4.3% marks the fastest quarterly growth rate in about two years. Data also shows current‑dollar GDP increasing at an 8.2% annualized rate in the third quarter. Key price gauges like the personal consumption expenditures index have risen between 2.8% and 3.4% as well. All in all, things look just fine, but to predict a 10% GDP growth rate in just a little over a year’s time is quite outlandish.

Representative illustration showing Business and GDP growth (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Worawith Ounapeng)

Double-digit growth rates are associated with developing countries that are rapidly industrializing. Countries that are coming out of a recession and those that are increasing output during times of war also see such numbers. The US does not fit into any of these criteria.

However, if Musk’s prediction did come true, the American public would be quite happy. An economy with such impressive growth statistics would see an increase in wages of its citizens and more job openings. However, borrowing costs, like interest rates for mortgages, credit cards, and auto loans, might also surge, along with a rise in inflation.

Representative image of the public. (Getty Images | Photo by Scott Barbour)

Despite the impressive figures that the American economy has seen of late, there are reports that suggest that the reality is not exactly reflected in these figures. According to the OECD's September and mid‑year Economic Outlook reports, the country’s real growth has slowed sharply from around 2.8% in 2024 to roughly 1.6%–1.8% in 2025. The report also predicts that the number will drop even further to 1.5% in 2026. Clearly, that does not point in the direction of an economy that is supposed to grow by at least 10% in the next 12 to 18 months.

More on Market Realist:

Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project

Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders

Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones