ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones

The radical pay plan could make Musk the world's first trillionaire in the next decade.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant (Image source: Pool/Getty Images / Photo by Christian Marquardt)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant (Image source: Pool/Getty Images / Photo by Christian Marquardt)

Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest man, and he is set to boost his income further to achieve heights that no one has ever reached before. Following its annual shareholders' meeting, Tesla has approved a plan that could make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire by 2035, according to a CNBC report. The development comes just two days after New York elected a progressive democratic socialist, Zohran Mamdani, who believes that the rich should pay more taxes for society's welfare.

Elon Musk on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 | Getty Images | Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool
Elon Musk on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool)

On Thursday, over 75% of Tesla shareholders voted in favor of Musk's $1 trillion pay plan, Forbes reported. As reported previously, the pay package consists of a dozen tranches of shares, which will be granted to Musk if Tesla hits certain milestones over the next decade. The goals include raising Tesla's market cap from $1.4 trillion to a whopping $8.5 trillion. If Musk achieves the milestones, he would receive 12% shares in stock grants, which would increase his ownership from 13% to 25%. This, on paper, would increase Musk's net worth to $1 trillion if Tesla's worth rises to $8.5 trillion. Even if Musk fails to meet all the goals, he could still make billions of dollars, Reuters reported. The Tesla CEO could make over $50 billion by attaining just a handful of achievable targets laid out for him. 

Image Source: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant | Photo by Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant (Image Source:  Getty Images/Photo by Christian Marquardt)

While the pay plan got the majority of votes, top proxy advisors Glass Lewis and ISS recommended voting against it, as per CNBC. Musk had previously criticized the two for their opposition, accusing them of being  “corporate terrorists.” Musk called their advice to oppose the plane "asinine" as well. Earlier in September, a SEC filing from Tesla indicated that Musk had "raised the possibility" of pursuing other interests if the company didn't approve his 2025 pay package. At Tesla's quarterly earnings call last month, Musk further added that he won't "feel comfortable building a robot army [Tesla robot]" if he doesn't have "at least a strong influence," Forbes reported.

The approval of Musk's pay plan comes two days after New Yorker elected a progressive mayor in Mamdani, who wants to tax the rich. This shows that on one side in America, there are billionaires and President Donald Trump who celebrate the success of a small group of wealthy people, while on the other side, people like Mamdani propose plans that suggest employing higher taxes on businesses and the wealthy to pay for welfare programs, like universal child care and free buses, as per the New York Times.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephani Spindel)
Zohran Mamdani addressing the public (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Stephani Spindel)

More on Market Realist:

Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders

Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him

How Barron Trump Used Bitcoin to Surpass Melania's Wealth

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones
NEWS
Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones
The radical pay plan could make Musk the world's first trillionaire in the next decade.
8 hours ago
Woman says 'Costco did me dirty' after employee made a 'rude' comment looking at her photo
COSTCO
Woman says 'Costco did me dirty' after employee made a 'rude' comment looking at her photo
The TikTok creator, Auzi a.k.a @fatpastrychef's video sparked concerns over rude store staff.
8 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'
Joseph Evans dethroned poet, Joyelle McSweeney to become the new champion.
10 hours ago
Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself
NEWS
Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself
Following Huang's striking comment, Nvidia took to X to soften the blow.
10 hours ago
Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders
NEWS
Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders
Musk has to achieve a few objectives to win the support of Tesla shareholders.
1 day ago
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
WALMART
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
The FDA issued a voluntary recall over concerns about Listeria contamination.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
Fans expressed that they too were stumped by the unusually tough puzzle.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player makes stunning comeback — wins a car after he almost lost everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player makes stunning comeback — wins a car after he almost lost everything
Despite landing on 'Lose Everything' twice, LeRoy Quinn won the biggest prize.
2 days ago
Trump's OBBBA offers $10,000 tax rebate on car loans — but here's why it's useless for most Americans
NEWS
Trump's OBBBA offers $10,000 tax rebate on car loans — but here's why it's useless for most Americans
According to AOL's calculations, the rebate is a niche perk catering to people with high incomes.
3 days ago
Trump admin warns grocery stores against offering discounts to SNAP recipients
NEWS
Trump admin warns grocery stores against offering discounts to SNAP recipients
The directive comes after the Trump administration froze SNAP Payments from November 1.
3 days ago
Costco is giving members huge car deals this Christmas — here’s how to get one
COSTCO
Costco is giving members huge car deals this Christmas — here’s how to get one
The retailer is offering special discounts to its Gold Star, Business, or Executive level Members.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'
Fans were shocked and tickled to see the issue blow out of proportion on social media.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career
Apart from acing clues on Jeopardy!, Levine has a long list of TV accolades.
6 days ago
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
NEWS
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
The TikTok creator was shocked to find out how generous Home Depot is.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
Harvey wasn't impressed with what the show's audience had to say about him.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
The owner of the model Marklin Puritan boat promised never to put it in her swimming pool again.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
The contestant, Abi McLaughlin, entertained the viewers throughout the night with her gameplay.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
The contestant, Stephen James, couldn't stop yelling and giggling after his big win.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
Harvey had a hard time roasting the players who kept coming up with smart answers.
7 days ago
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
WALMART
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
The video showed how the new tech takes even more time to unlock doors.
Oct 30, 2025