ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa

The move comes as part of Trump's tactics to make immigration into America more costly and difficult.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Representative image from an airport (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Michael M. Santiago)
Representative image from an airport (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Michael M. Santiago)

Tightening immigration norms has been a major part of President Trump's agenda since his first term as US President. In August 2025, the Trump administration introduced posting bonds for B1/B2 visa applicants across certain countries deemed to be at increased risk of overstaying their visa period. Bonds worth $5,000 to $15,000 have made the U.S. visa approval process unaffordable for a large number of people.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Andrew Wevers
Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Andrew Wevers

On January 1, visa restrictions on seven countries came into effect according to a notice on the travel.state.gov website. The renewed list comprises Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Turkmenistan. Out of the seven countries slapped with this new requirement, five are African countries. The recent additions join an already existing list of Mauritania, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Gambia, Malawi, and Zambia.

With temporary visit visa issuance becoming an expensive affair, the U.S. government's attempts to deter visitors from the listed countries are only a part of a larger directive aimed at ensuring compliance with departure from the country. The directive also makes it clear that merely posting bonds worth exorbitant amounts does not guarantee visa issuance.

Visa approval will be subject to the applicant checking a number of boxes, including but not limited to demonstrating strong financial and familial ties to their country of residence, deeper dives into their social media history, a revised and longer list of security questionnaire requirements during the application process, and an in-person interview for nearly all applicants at their respective consular offices.

This new directive adversely affects those intending to travel for short stays to visit family or for business purposes. However, if an applicant's visa is denied for any reason, the bond posted is refundable.

Source: GettyImages | Spencer Platt Staff
Source: GettyImages | Spencer Platt Staff

If you are a resident of any of the listed countries planning short-term travel to the U.S., you must post the bond only if your consular officer directs you to do so.

According to data from the 2024 fiscal year, the refusal rates for Guinea-Bissau and Guinea were the highest, at approximately 76% and 70%, respectively. Ranking shortly below these two countries are the two non-African additions, with the refusal rate for Turkmenistan in 2024 reported to be approximately 58.8%, and 49.5% for Bhutan. The Central African Republic's refusal rate for 2024 was 48%, whereas Namibia and Botswana faced comparatively lower rejection rates in 2024 at 21.9% and 32.4%, respectively.

Image Source: Unsplash | Agus Dietrich
Image Source: Unsplash | Agus Dietrich

But now, the tables could turn, with economic status and intent taking center stage as prerequisites for a visit to the United States. In the coming months, this list may expand as the Department of Homeland Security continues to assess overstaying and illegal immigration patterns. Maybe the American dream will become too expensive for most people in the world.

More on Market Realist:

Here are Aspects of Life in the United States That Convince Expats to Choose the Country

New York Replaces Hong Kong As The Most Expensive City For Expats; Here Are the Top 10

From Poor Immigrant Family Roots to Building a Successful IT Firm, How Robert Herjavec Made it Big

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US
ECONOMY & WORK
Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US
A recently released study showed the figures that were tracked throughout 2024.
10 hours ago
Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news
“We have a fiscal problem,” Romer said. “If we don’t solve it, that will create problems for everybody, including the Fed.”
10 hours ago
Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa
The move comes as part of Trump's tactics to make immigration into America more costly and difficult.
13 hours ago
Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?
Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration has significantly slashed vaccinations against diseases.
15 hours ago
This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong
The image showcased an upgraded airline seat with plenty of legroom, but no in-flight entertainment screen and a reverse orientation.
15 hours ago
Here are 5 overlooked yet high-demand jobs that pay over $120,000 in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Here are 5 overlooked yet high-demand jobs that pay over $120,000 in 2026
Despite the understated nature of some jobs across various industries, they are always in high demand.
16 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant playing to fund her dream honeymoon wins $45,000 and a luxury cruise
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant playing to fund her dream honeymoon wins $45,000 and a luxury cruise
"Alison didn't get the letter combo right, but she still managed to do a backflip! $45K and cruise!" a fan reacted.
22 hours ago
Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem
Things turned out for the better for the shopper in the end, but the miscommunication was incredible.
1 day ago
Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received
ECONOMY & WORK
Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received
The Democrat has worked as a Senator, Vice President, and President, allowing him to earn big.
1 day ago
New Yorkers aren’t too pleased after hearing about latest subway fare hike: 'I still see rats'
ECONOMY & WORK
New Yorkers aren’t too pleased after hearing about latest subway fare hike: 'I still see rats'
The subway system is used by thousands but it is not in the best shape to be that expensive.
1 day ago
Trump's aide predicts another city will replace NYC as financial capital under Mamdani
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's aide predicts another city will replace NYC as financial capital under Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani only recently took the oath as a New York mayor and has already been underestimated.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset after three straight bonus round losses in the new year
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset after three straight bonus round losses in the new year
"Happy New Year" is the theme for this week, but for bonus rounds, it should be Unhappy New Year," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans
The Affordable Care Act subsidies came to an end which will raise healthcare premiums.
4 days ago
Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon
According to WARN Tracker, big names like are set to lay off more workers.
4 days ago
Democrat Senator explains how Trump holds the key to solving America's healthcare problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Democrat Senator explains how Trump holds the key to solving America's healthcare problem
As the ACA subsidies came to an end in 2025, healthcare premium prices are set to go up.
4 days ago
Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans
The prices of 350 drugs will be increased by some notable companies like Pfizer and Sanofi.
4 days ago
Wells Fargo urges Americans to stock up on these items ASAP as tariffs could make them pricier
ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo urges Americans to stock up on these items ASAP as tariffs could make them pricier
The tariffs will hit consumers a lot worse in 2026 than the impact they had in 2025.
4 days ago
Millions of Americans will struggle with K-shaped economy in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans will struggle with K-shaped economy in 2026 — should you be worried?
The divergence in the recovery of income levels of the poor and the rich is likely to keep growing.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to guess the last word in a puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to guess the last word in a puzzle
Maureen couldn't make it because of her choice of words, despite performing well earlier.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ruins New Year's Eve for fans by fumbling easy puzzle worth $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ruins New Year's Eve for fans by fumbling easy puzzle worth $50,000
"Bruh, this guy solved all the most random puzzles on the other rounds no one would ever think of, but failed to do the easy bonus round," a fan reacted.
5 days ago