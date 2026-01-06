Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa

The move comes as part of Trump's tactics to make immigration into America more costly and difficult.

Tightening immigration norms has been a major part of President Trump's agenda since his first term as US President. In August 2025, the Trump administration introduced posting bonds for B1/B2 visa applicants across certain countries deemed to be at increased risk of overstaying their visa period. Bonds worth $5,000 to $15,000 have made the U.S. visa approval process unaffordable for a large number of people.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Andrew Wevers

On January 1, visa restrictions on seven countries came into effect according to a notice on the travel.state.gov website. The renewed list comprises Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Turkmenistan. Out of the seven countries slapped with this new requirement, five are African countries. The recent additions join an already existing list of Mauritania, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Gambia, Malawi, and Zambia.

With temporary visit visa issuance becoming an expensive affair, the U.S. government's attempts to deter visitors from the listed countries are only a part of a larger directive aimed at ensuring compliance with departure from the country. The directive also makes it clear that merely posting bonds worth exorbitant amounts does not guarantee visa issuance.

Visa approval will be subject to the applicant checking a number of boxes, including but not limited to demonstrating strong financial and familial ties to their country of residence, deeper dives into their social media history, a revised and longer list of security questionnaire requirements during the application process, and an in-person interview for nearly all applicants at their respective consular offices.

This new directive adversely affects those intending to travel for short stays to visit family or for business purposes. However, if an applicant's visa is denied for any reason, the bond posted is refundable.

Source: GettyImages | Spencer Platt Staff

If you are a resident of any of the listed countries planning short-term travel to the U.S., you must post the bond only if your consular officer directs you to do so.

According to data from the 2024 fiscal year, the refusal rates for Guinea-Bissau and Guinea were the highest, at approximately 76% and 70%, respectively. Ranking shortly below these two countries are the two non-African additions, with the refusal rate for Turkmenistan in 2024 reported to be approximately 58.8%, and 49.5% for Bhutan. The Central African Republic's refusal rate for 2024 was 48%, whereas Namibia and Botswana faced comparatively lower rejection rates in 2024 at 21.9% and 32.4%, respectively.

Image Source: Unsplash | Agus Dietrich

But now, the tables could turn, with economic status and intent taking center stage as prerequisites for a visit to the United States. In the coming months, this list may expand as the Department of Homeland Security continues to assess overstaying and illegal immigration patterns. Maybe the American dream will become too expensive for most people in the world.

