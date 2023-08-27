Among factors expats look for in a new country before making the move, United States gains an edge thanks to the career opportunities it offers. According to the latest 'Expat Insider' report, global expat community InterNations ranks the US highly on the working abroad index, making it attractive for those seeking professional growth.

Impressive career prospects

The report reveals that the U.S. claims the top spot when it comes to the local job market and personal career prospects. As per CNBC, expats in the United States enjoy abundant employment opportunities and a promising future. The country's robust economy, diverse industries, and entrepreneurial spirit, create an environment conducive to professional success.

Image Source: Pexels/ Maxime Francis

Positive work culture and satisfaction

The United States also secures the seventh position when it comes to work culture and job satisfaction, since expats appreciate the work-life balance, job security, and personal fulfillment. This positive work environment contributes to their overall contentment and professional well-being.

Mixed results in overall rankings

While the United States shines for its career opportunities and work culture, it still remains at the 30th position among 53 destinations preferred by expats. However, the country's expat satisfaction aligns with the global average as 72% of them are happy with their lives in the US.

Image Source: Pexels/ Kristina Paukshtite

Quality of life and financial concerns

Despite its career advantages, the US lags behind on quality of life and financial security for expats, who find the cost of living and daily expenses too high. Furthermore, the country ranks second to last in terms of the affordability and access to quality healthcare, and is among the bottom 10 when it comes to availability of public transit.

Ease of settling in and digital convenience

But expats do find it relatively easy to adapt to the language and feel at home once they arrive in the US, thanks to unrestricted access to online services, high-speed internet, and cashless payments. These factors facilitate a smooth settling-in process and ease of integration into American society.

Image Source: Pexels | Henrik Pfitzenmaier

Factors considered for the rankings

The "Expat Insider" report evaluated destinations based on five indices: quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance, and an "expat essentials" index. The latter covers aspects such as housing, administration, language, and digital life. These comprehensive indices provide a holistic view of expat experiences and help identify areas where countries excel or need improvement.

Motivations for Moving to the U.S.

The report also sheds light on the primary reasons expats choose the United States as their new home. Approximately 15% of respondents move to the US for education, and 13% relocate for employment opportunities, with healthcare, information technology, and education being popular sector. Surprisingly, 12% of expats move to the US for romantic relationships, emphasizing the country's appeal beyond career prospects.

Image Source: Pexels/Kaique Rocha

Top Expat Destinations

While the US may not be the first choice for expats, the report names its neighbouring Mexico as the top destination, where 90% of expats report being happy with their lives. Spain, Panama, Malaysia, and Taiwan also rank highly, with their unique advantages and opportunities for expatriates.

