Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans

As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
PUBLISHED 32 MINUTES AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally event (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally event (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

U.S. President Donald Trump turned his focus to affordability and the economy during his speech in Michigan on Tuesday. Speaking about healthcare, the president announced that he plans to introduce a 'healthcare affordability framework' later this week, which will dramatically lower drug prices and demand 'transparency and accountability' from insurance companies. The comments from the president come amid rising dissent in the GOP over the extension of the Affordable Care Act benefits

Representative image of an Obamacare center. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)
Representative image of an Obamacare center. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)

"Later this week, I'll announce our health care affordability framework that will reduce premiums for millions, lower drug prices, deliver price transparency, and demand honesty and accountability from insurance companies all over the country," Trump said, but he didn't provide specifics, as per USA Today. The announcement made during Trump's speech at the Detroit Economic Club has the potential to influence ongoing bipartisan negotiations in Congress. Last year, the intense partisan disagreements over spending priorities concerning the healthcare subsidies led to the longest government shutdown in the history of the country. Since then, lawmakers have been searching for means to soften the blow of the expiration of the Affordable Care Act benefits, which helped millions of Americans lower their health insurance premiums. 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), joins fellow House Democratic leaders and members to rally on the House Steps of the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2025. (Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) joins fellow House Democratic leaders and members to rally on the House Steps of the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2025. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Since the subsidies went away at the start of the year, even Republican lawmakers with large numbers of constituents facing rising health care costs found themselves in a tough political spot. Since the shutdown, a cadre of GOP lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives have also expressed support for extending them. Long-time Trump supporters like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently resigned from Congress amid a spat with Trump, broke with the party over the issue. While the House passed legislation to extend the benefits last week, the negotiations moved to the Senate, USA Today reported.  According to data from Urban.org, an estimated 4.8 million Americans are expected to go without coverage this year, without the subsidies. 

Apart from the healthcare framework, Trump also touted his claimed economic wins. The president claimed that "inflation was defeated" as the soft report for December showed that it held steady at 2.7%. "The Trump economic boom has officially begun. And it's really begun almost from the beginning," Trump said. He also praised his global tariff policy, claiming it had made the country "stronger and safer and richer than ever before," while disputing claims that costs were passed on to consumers.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
U.S. President Donald Trump holding the board of reciprocal tariffs (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Earlier in the week, Trump also proposed plans to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, a move that drew skepticism from analysts. The president also announced that his administration would soon impose a 1-year, 10% cap on credit card interest rates, which drew pushback from banks and experts who claimed the move would hurt consumers and make credit inaccessible for lower and middle-income individuals. The president is yet to provide more details on both these plans, like the proposed healthcare framework. Apart from the plans, Trump also attacked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ). 

