ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse

With the cost of Medicare premiums going up next year, things are not looking good for them.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Americans waiting at social security office (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Americans waiting at social security office (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The cost of living in America is rising every month in America as people are struggling for basics amidst an affordability crisis. Thousands have been struggling to make ends meet, and retirees who don't have jobs are finding it hard to get by on the Social Security benefits that they depend on.

Representative image of a retired woman checking her funds. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by SimpleImages)
Representative image of a retired woman checking her funds. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by SimpleImages)

Social Security benefits are meant to make life easier for retirees, but rising costs driven by inflation and the government’s policies have proven to be much higher than these benefits could cover. A report in USA Today mentions that 21.8 million seniors are struggling to get by on Social Security alone. These numbers were drawn from a 2025 study. Two-thirds of all seniors who participated in the study said that they were not happy with the amount they are receiving in their monthly checks.

Now, the government has a scheme called the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is supposed to keep up with rising costs of necessities in the country. As part of this scheme, the amount a retiree will receive as Social Security benefits will go up in accordance with how prices have gone up. The report says that in 2025, beneficiaries received a 2.5% raise on their payments, but 94% of them do not believe that it is enough.

Representative image of a Social Security administrative office. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Veronique D)
Representative image of a Social Security administrative office. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Veronique D)

On paper, things look better for 2026 as Social Security benefits will further be increased by 2.8%. Unfortunately, there is a big flaw in all of this, which some retirees might not even be aware of. The government calculates the rise in these benefits based on a formula that takes into account the increase in price of a basket of certain goods and services that urban wage earners may purchase.

This formula, however, does not take the cost of Medicare premiums into account. Even with the 2.8% hike, Medicare is all set to see a massive jump in 2026, which will be difficult for Social Security beneficiaries to deal with, especially those without significant funds in their 401(k) accounts. Between 2024 and 2025, the standard premium for Medicare Part B increased by around $10.30. It is now at $185, which is already quite high. In 2026, these premiums will increase to $202.90.

Representative image of people requiring medical aid. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Richard Baker)
Representative image of people requiring medical aid. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Richard Baker)

That’s a 9.7% jump as retirees will have to pay more than $17 extra per month. So, the 2.8% increase, which promises an additional $56 per month, will end up being $38.10 in added benefits after the added Medicare premiums are deducted from the check. These deductions are usually automated for those who signed up for coverage, and that is pretty much most people.

More on Market Realist:

Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices

Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue

A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
Jennings went on the greatest "Jeopardy!" run of all time, winning a whopping 74 games.
1 hour ago
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
Clearly, the economy is not in the best shape thanks to inflation and unemployment.
2 hours ago
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
With the cost of Medicare premiums going up next year, things are not looking good for them.
3 hours ago
Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money
In these uncertain times, people are always looking for options to grow their wealth.
3 hours ago
Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market
Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital raised serious questions on the impact of AI on jobs.
6 hours ago
McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers
The fast food chain might have wanted to cut costs but they ended up angering several customers.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
The mother of two said that one of her daughters had tricked her by recording an audition tape under the guise of a school assignment.
13 hours ago
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
While skeptics often draw comparisons, the outcome of the AI boom may be different.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
The guest said that she did not really care about the item for about 20 years after finding it.
1 day ago
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
The economist noted that smaller businesses had no choice but to lay people off as costs increased.
1 day ago
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
Thousands cannot afford to pay so much for groceries and are being creative with what they have.
1 day ago
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
Customers who might have purchased the product would do well to throw it away or get a refund.
1 day ago
US job openings picked up to the highest level in 5 months — but there's still one major concern
ECONOMY & WORK
US job openings picked up to the highest level in 5 months — but there's still one major concern
This is an alarming revelation as the American people are not getting jobs despite the vacancies.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows off her dance moves after winning $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows off her dance moves after winning $40,000 in bonus round
"It's about time we finally got a win tonight. Way to go Keisha!!!" a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Walmart is shutting down over 4,600 stores nationwide for 24 hours soon — here are the key details
WALMART
Walmart is shutting down over 4,600 stores nationwide for 24 hours soon — here are the key details
The store will also close its doors earlier than usual the day before the holiday.
2 days ago
Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money
COSTCO
Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money
The retailer is known to go to great lengths to keep its loyal customers happy.
2 days ago
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
Congress is yet to make a decision about the matter and time is running out.
2 days ago
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
Experts aren't sure if the plan will reduce car prices as the administration has envisioned.
2 days ago
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
This is not the first time in the recent past that blood pressure medication has been recalled.
2 days ago
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
The popular food chain has seen some tough times in recent weeks and wants to rebound.
2 days ago