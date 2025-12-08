ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore

The plan allows people to save and invest a part of their income tax-free until retirement.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Representative image of 401(k) beneficiaries. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David McNew)
Representative image of 401(k) beneficiaries. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David McNew)

Among things set to change with the new year, 401(k) retirement savings plans will also look different, and the beneficiaries should take notice. Changes include a major shift in taxation and a higher cap on contributions. According to certified financial planner Juan Ros of the Arizona-based Forum Financial Management, the people who will be most affected by these changes are those who earn high incomes.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by puhhha)
Representative image of a group of people going to work. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by puhhha)

For those who might be unfamiliar with the scheme, the 401(k) is an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan that employees can use to save and invest a part of their income to withdraw post-retirement on a tax-deferred basis. These funds are not taxed, unless they are being withdrawn, and can be invested in diverse ways. The best part is that even a beneficiary’s employer can contribute to this fund, which would obviously be a massive morale booster.

However, as 2025 will come to an end, changes to this plan are on the cards. They will also come during a time of economic uncertainty, triggered by rising inflation, a volatile stock market, and the policies of the administration in power. The public has been wary of late about their personal finances thanks to these elements.

Representative image of a retired woman checking her funds. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by SimpleImages)
Representative image of a retired woman checking her funds. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by SimpleImages)

According to a report in CNBC, beneficiaries can now deposit more money into their 401(k). The employee deferral limit will be $24,500 from 2026, which is a thousand bucks more than the $23,500 in 2025. This change was announced by the IRS in November, as per the report.

For those aged 50 or older, the catch-up contribution will increase from $7,500 to $8,000. However, the super catch-up contribution for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 60 to 63 will remain at $11,250. “These increases matter because they help retirement savers keep pace with rising incomes and inflation while reducing taxable income in high-earning years,” said CFP André Small.

Next up is the matter of taxation. As mentioned above, the money in a 401(k) can be invested tax-free until the beneficiary has retired and has decided to withdraw the amount. But there are certain tax breaks. Catch-up contributions for investors age 50 and older can be traditional pretax or after-tax Roth, but this will not be the case in 2026. The CNBC report states that catch-up contributions starting from 2026 generally must be after-tax Roth if one has earned more than $150,000 from their current employer in 2025.

Representative image of two retired individuals. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by MoMo Productions)
Representative image of two retired individuals. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by MoMo Productions)

The pretax contributions provided an upfront tax break, but investors need to pay income tax upon withdrawal anyway. In that sense, they’ll have to pay tax just once with the new rule. However, this also means that the one-time tax payment would be higher than what these investors used to pay earlier.

More on Market Realist:

A huge number of millionaires in the US still don't see themselves as rich, study reveals

Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it

Government Car Insurance For Low Income: Here's How To Find Free Help & Payment Assistance Options

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' bad luck continues as contestant loses $100k and a brand new car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' bad luck continues as contestant loses $100k and a brand new car
"Will the Bonus Round winner tomorrow night edition on Wheel of Fortune!" a fan reacted to the losing streak.
34 minutes ago
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
COSTCO
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
Costco is one of the biggest retailers in the country and competitors would love to see them fall.
12 hours ago
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
There were 15 reports of overheating and 11 of them led to injury and property damage.
12 hours ago
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
WALMART
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
Several people were unhappy with these practices as they would be considered unethical.
12 hours ago
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
ECONOMY & WORK
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
The plan allows people to save and invest a part of their income tax-free until retirement.
15 hours ago
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
WALMART
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
This will definitely interest a lot of shoppers as the product in question is a hit during spring.
17 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $100K as time ran out just when she guessed the right answer
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $100K as time ran out just when she guessed the right answer
"She was THAT close to win the bonus round, just ran out of time. That’s gotta hurt," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
There are reasons for potential buyers to be positive but one has to be wary.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
The story of the Lalonde twins will surely go down in the show's history after recent events.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
The audience in the studio had a great time watching this round play out.
3 days ago
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
WALMART
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
Several of these retailers have seen an increase in revenue as a result.
3 days ago
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
COSTCO
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
Former Biden administration Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo has joined Costco.
3 days ago
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
The retailer had issued a voluntary recall for the products a few weeks back.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
"I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week," a fan reacted.
3 days ago
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
WALMART
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
The company has said that this was a way they were looking at to improve delivery service.
4 days ago
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
There is a chance that the administration can utilize certain legal pathways to keep the tariffs.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs
The hilarious round saw host Steve Harvey shocked into silence on a few occasions.
4 days ago
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances
Ramsey offered insights into how millionaire couples build wealth.
4 days ago
Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision
Many have stood with the President in support of the move but there are some naysayers.
4 days ago
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
WALMART
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
Scammers are getting smarter by the day and one always needs to be wary about them.
4 days ago