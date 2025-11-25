Trump’s new health care proposal has Republicans anxious even before it is released

The matter of healthcare has become a part of the wider affordability issue Americans face today.

Affordable healthcare was one of the most important parts of President Donald Trump's campaign for the second term, but he is having a hard time getting his fellow Republicans to back his plans. While the President is yet to unveil a new healthcare plan, a CNN report suggests that the White House on Monday delayed its proposal to stop a spike in Affordable Care Act (ACA) premiums, as it was met with skepticism and heavy criticism from the Republican Party.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Many Republicans reportedly said that they learned about the tentative plan after it was leaked by the press on social media and other channels. The proposal sought to extend key enhanced ACA subsidies, which conservatives were not happy about. These subsidies will come to an end by the end of the year unless the government extends them at least on a temporary basis. Some believe that it is an expansion of Obamacare.

The reason why that is significant is the fact that President Trump has spent several months putting Obamacare down and emphasizing that it was doing the country more harm than good. However, the issue now is not just healthcare, but it has become a question of affordability. It is not a secret that with inflation and President Trump’s tariffs, prices are on the rise. Spending a fortune on healthcare needs is the last thing Americans want at this point in time.

US President Donald Trump announced tariffs. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The CNN report states that more than 22 million Americans rely on the enhanced ACA subsidies. If those tax credits are discontinued by the end of the year, many of those beneficiaries will face tough hikes in premiums. Both Republicans and Democrats are aware that this will be a key point of discussion ahead of the midterm elections. Cost of living is a concern, and healthcare is a key part of that.

The proposal kicked up a storm by saying that it would extend enhanced ACA subsidies for a couple of years and bring in several conservative reforms. The extension will come with new guidelines, which include an income cap and a mandate that would see beneficiaries pay a minimum monthly premium payment.

Representative image of a US citizen requiring health care support (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The beneficiaries could also choose lower-tier ACA plans by allowing them to get some federal aid into their health savings account. This was along the lines of what the President wanted, which is more money to be given directly to the beneficiaries rather than through insurance companies. However, as nothing has been made official, the White House is choosing to avoid answering too many questions about the matter.

“Sometimes you report things, and then President Trump comes out with an announcement, and those things are not always true, what you hear from sources inside the building. So I’ll let the president speak for himself,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

