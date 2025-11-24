Backlash grows against Target, Amazon, and Home Depot for their actions believed to please Trump

The protestors have voiced their concerns over the companies bowing down to the President's demands.

There are a number of factors other than pricing that shape the spending habits of customers, and a company's policies play a major role. Retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Home Depot may learn this the hard way in the days to come, according to a report in The Street. These three retailers might end up seeing customers boycott their products and services during the holiday season, which would not be ideal at this point in time.

Customers walk outside a Target store. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

A group called Black Voters Matter has called for a boycott of these three companies over claims that it had done away with its diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) program after caving to pressure from President Donald Trump. He had said during his campaign that he was not a fan of the DEI programs, as they did not always get the best workers for the job.

Black Voters Matter has organised a nationwide economic pressure campaign called ‘We Ain’t Buying It’ against Amazon, Target, and Home Depot in protest. The group said that these companies had blatantly abandoned their DEI responsibilities and had silently collaborated with Trump. Ahead of the holiday season, this is the last thing that such companies needed.

Representative image of an Amazon building. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by tigerstrawberry )

‘‘We Ain’t Buying It” is a nationwide economic pressure campaign taking action against corporations that have colluded with this administration. Companies like Amazon, Target, and Home Depot have caved to Donald Trump’s bigoted and anti-democratic attacks on our communities and our values,” the group said in a statement on its website. The DEI issue has left the country divided ever since the President was sworn into office for a second term, and it might not go away for a long time.

“We won’t stand for it,” said Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible. “This week, we’ll send a clear message: Stop complying with this lawless, vicious, bigoted agenda. Stand up for American democracy, civil rights, and our communities. Our dollars will go to people who share our values,” she added.

President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

For Home Depot, such a boycott could seriously hurt its business, which is already not in the best shape. Earlier reports suggested that the increased costs of buying new homes have dissuaded the American public from doing so. As a result, Home Depot’s revenue is not what it used to be. Things have gotten so bad that Home Depot reported that its US stores that have been open for more than a year only recorded a 0.2% increase in sales in the last quarter.

A customer entering a Home Depot store | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The company also said that natural factors have also left people without a need to visit Home Depot stores to get their roofs repaired or buy power generators. The company’s shares aren’t doing too well either, as they have dropped 8% this year.

