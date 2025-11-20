ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch

Despite an increase in supply, all is not well for people who seek affordable housing.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
An estate agent in front of a house for sale (Cover image source: Pexels)
An estate agent in front of a house for sale (Cover image source: Pexels)

Buying a house has become more difficult for young Americans, and home ownership is also getting costly. This is why it isn't surprising that the U.S. housing market is witnessing the largest gap between the number of buyers and sellers in more than a decade, according to a new Redfin analysis. Sellers outnumbered buyers by a record 36.8% margin in the last month. Theoretically, this allows people looking for homes more room to negotiate, but the numbers suggest that things aren't getting better. On the other hand, experts suggest that if the housing market shifts more in favor of buyers, there could be long-term implications for real estate prices and the overall cost of living in the country.

A sign reading
Representative image of a sign reading "Price Reduced" hangs below a for sale sign in front of a house (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mark Wilson)

According to the Redfin report, the housing market has changed significantly since 2020. Experts at the brokerage estimate that the last time the housing market turned into a buyer's market was in the years after the 2008 financial crisis, when home prices nosedived across the country. While the numbers paint a good picture for those looking to buy a home, the reality is different. Affordable housing remains out of reach for many Americans. “Of course, it’s only a buyer’s market for those who can afford to buy—many Americans have been priced out of the housing market as affordability has eroded,” Redfin researchers noted in the report.

Cost of homes remains the biggest hurdle for home buyers as 75 of the top 100 housing markets are still considered overvalued as per Cotality. “Here's what's actually happening: we've split into 2markets. All cash buyers? Running the show. Everyone else? Locked out. 1st time buyers hit their lowest share of the market since 1981. The housing market stopped being about shelter a decade ago," Michael Ryan, a finance expert and the founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told Newsweek.

A businessman making a real estate contract (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)
Representative image of a businessman making a real estate contract (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

The analysis from Cotality also suggested that home prices are roughly 50% higher nationally compared to the pre-pandemic era. “Much like the K-shaped trend seen in overall consumer spending, driven largely by higher income groups, lower-income potential homebuyers are facing challenges due to an uncertain job market, sluggish wage growth, and worsening financial conditions. This is leading to weaker demand for homes and downward pressure on prices,” said Selma Hepp, Cotality’s chief economist.

Representative illustration showing a K-shaped graph (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Foxeel)
Representative illustration showing a K-shaped graph (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Foxeel)

Even real estate firms cite affordability as their biggest challenge in doing business, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors. “Real estate firms are on the frontlines of the industry and are seeing firsthand how housing affordability and local economic conditions are impacting their clients,” Jessica Lautz, NAR deputy chief economist, said in the report. 

While prices remain high, some economists suggest that the market has improved, but growth has come to a standstill. “We’re in a long-term housing standstill. Older homeowners may move down after sitting on massive amounts of equity, which allows them to buy smaller homes outright. The higher end of the market will continue to handle these elevated prices. Everyone else will be pushed out," Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group, told Newsweek.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Thomas Barwick)
Representative image of a realtor showing a house to a family (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Thomas Barwick)

According to an analysis by Realtor.com, the rising number of buyers in 11 metro cities overlapped with lower job growth, when correlated with JBREC's data.

More on Market Realist: 

Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?

After Trump Faces Backlash for $250 Million Ballroom, People Are Wondering How Much Obama Spent on White House Renovations

Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
WALMART
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
The government shutdown saw employment data being withheld, which is not an ideal situation.
1 hour ago
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
The President does however have the people's confidence in issues such as immigration.
1 hour ago
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
It was obviously a mistake without any malicious intent, and no one was slammed.
1 hour ago
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
WALMART
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
There are several other items on sale but these deals are a cut above the rest.
6 hours ago
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
ECONOMY & WORK
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
Despite an increase in supply, all is not well for people who seek affordable housing.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
Harvey had his teeth out in laughter for several seconds before he regained his composure.
1 day ago
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
COSTCO
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
Many people are looking to cut expenses this holiday season and could fall into the trap.
1 day ago
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
COSTCO
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
This will make the members happy as the items in question are the store's staples.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
Turns out that even after all these years, the 51-year-old is being paid by Fox.
1 day ago
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
High building prices and mortgage rates have dissuaded people from buying new homes.
1 day ago
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
ECONOMY & WORK
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
Ahead of the holiday season, this is not the news that these people would have wanted to hear.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
Steve Harvey could not hide his shock at the answer and made his feelings known to the contestant.
2 days ago
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
Milan Singh sparked an interesting debate over what is the actual value of a $100k salary in 2025.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
Harvey then said that making people do that was one of his goals as a professional.
2 days ago
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
The director of the National Economic Council said firms are hesitating to hire fresh graduates.
2 days ago
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
COSTCO
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
Viewers called her actions at the store disrespectful and Costco employees agreed.
2 days ago
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
WALMART
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
Ahead of the holiday season, the company will want to minimize its losses as much as possible.
3 days ago
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
With organizations gearing up for AI disruptions, a lot is going to change for workers.
3 days ago
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
Both the Treasury Secretary and Economic Council director claimed that prices will ease in months.
3 days ago