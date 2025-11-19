Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy

High building prices and mortgage rates have dissuaded people from buying new homes.

Home Depot is the go-to destination for Americans renovating their homes or redoing the interiors of a new house. However, the company has not seen a lot of revenue lately, and that raises concerns about the economy, according to a report in CNN. Higher costs are a major reason behind this, as Americans have been grappling with surging inflation for a while now. In this economy, it is simply not feasible for people to spend a lot on their homes.

Apart from the prices of necessities going up, the average American also has to deal with higher mortgage rates and rising construction costs. Things have gotten so bad that Home Depot reported that its US stores that have been open for more than a year only recorded a 0.2% increase in sales in the last quarter. According to a report in International Business Times (IBT), it seems like homeowners are putting off big remodeling projects for smaller renovations that don’t cost nearly as much.

A general view of a Home Depot store. (Image source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Nwachukwu)

Mortgage rates have also hovered around the 6-7% mark for a while now, which has dissuaded many from buying or selling homes. As far as Home Depot is concerned, the lack of sales could be attributed to people’s lack of interest in undertaking big remodeling projects at this point in time. “We believe that consumer uncertainty and continued pressure in housing are disproportionately impacting home improvement demand,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said.

The company also believes that the lack of natural disasters like storms, for example, has also left people without a need to visit Home Depot stores to get their roofs repaired or buy power generators. Things are not going well in the stock market either, as HD stocks slipped 3% during pre-market trading on Tuesday, and shares have dropped 8% this year.

Representative image of a customer and an employee in a Home Depot store. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell)

The IBT report also paints a grim picture of the future of the housing industry, as experts believe that Home Depot’s slump in sales of late is indicative of a bigger problem. High mortgage rates and building costs have dissuaded Americans from buying houses or even renovating the ones they have. New-home orders are rapidly drying up as first-time customers are left scratching their heads about affordability.

Experts believe that this slump in the housing industry will lead to other issues if it is allowed to continue for a prolonged period of time. Construction could be affected, as could the market for materials required to build homes. Local economies that are reliant on residential development could also be caught up.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

A massive part of the company’s inventory comes from suppliers outside the United States, and Donald Trump’s tariffs have made several items unaffordable for customers. “For some imported goods, tariff rates are significantly higher today than they were at this time last quarter,” finance chief Richard McPhail said.

