‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey caught off guard by bizarre answer showing up on the board

Harvey, in his wildest imagination, couldn't believe the answer was popular.

While Steve Harvey has been hosting "Family Feud" for over 15 years, his experience gets checked every now and then when a bizarre answer shows up on the board. Recently, when the host was going around looking for reasons why people dislike their doctor, a contestant, Tsia, came up with "He's a Quack." Expectedly, Harvey thought it wouldn't be on the board, but was left with an egg on his face when it showed up at one of the top spots.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Offleys and the Jones family, and he called up the contestants Keith and Tsia from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off. With the two players at the buzzer, he read the survey question, "Name the biggest gripe you have about your doctor," and Keith hit the buzzer first to answer with "Doesn't fill my prescriptions". While it showed up on the board, Tsia got a better answer, "He doesn't listen well," to win the question for her team.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the family chose to play, the turn passed on to Tamela, who came up with, "Prescribes too many meds," which unfortunately wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike. Next up was Alyea, who answered with "His schedule's booked", and while it made sense, this too wasn't on the board, and the team got back-to-back strikes, right off the bat. Now it was all up to Rayna to come up with a winning answer to save the round.

"We got two strikes. Going too fast now, Rayna," Harvey cautioned before reading the question to her. After thinking for a second, she came up with the most obvious answer, "The bill," which luckily saved the round for her team. The turn then circled back to Tsia, who had to do the same to keep the game going. However, she came up with the most bizarre answer, "He's a quack", she said, leaving Harvey amazed. While the host thought it didn't make sense, the answer showed up on the board, stunning the room.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer showing up at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Alyea, who could take the family closer to a clean sweep. "Wow. Offley family can steal," the host said before reading the question to her. She went the sensible route and answered with, "His nurse." Even Harvey seemed to agree as he exclaimed, "Don't like the damn nurse," as he looked at the board. However, it didn't show up on, and the team struck out, handing the turn to the other family.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With the chance of stealing all the points and winning the round, the Offley family discussed amongst themselves and came up with an answer. After Harvey read the question for one last time, the team's leader, Keith, shared the response, "He doesn't call me back." Luckily for the Jones family, it wasn't on the board, and they got to keep all their points and win the round.

Watch Steve Harvey's hilarious reaction to the answer here.

