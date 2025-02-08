ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant comes up with bizarre 'nekkid' answer

The answer is one of the most absurd things that a contestant has said on the popular game show.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey. (Cover image source: Instagram | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey. (Cover image source: Instagram | Family Feud)

Absurd and sometimes hilarious answers from “Family Feud” contestants are not uncommon and they keep the show entertaining apart from the games. Over the years, host Steve Harvey has not only become used to such answers but he also goes viral for his reactions and witty comments on them. Despite all these years hosting the show, even Harvey is sometimes caught off guard by bizarre responses. He was recently stunned when a contestant named Arvell revealed that she thought a synonym was just the same word spelled and pronounced differently.

“Give me a word or phrase that means naked,” Harvey asked. Arvell probably could not think of anything and so he said, “Uh, can I say Nekkid?” As the host stood there speechless, the contestant went ahead and spelled out N-E-K-K-I-D and added a ‘bing’ to suggest that the answer was correct. Unfortunately for him, the host was simply not going to let it pass. “You can’t possibly be trying to pull that off on national TV,” he said.

Screenshots showing Arvell and Steve Harvey arguing. (Image credit: Instagram | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Arvell and Steve Harvey arguing. (Image source: Instagram | Family Feud)

“Two of these people are teachers in the family,” Harvey exclaimed before slamming his cards on the table in front. But Arvell had a defense prepared for himself, even though it didn’t mean all that much. “I bet you said nekkid in one of your comedy routines,” he said. “You on Family Feud, this ain’t a comedy routine,” the host answered as the studio burst into laughter. The clip was uploaded to Instagram and fans acknowledged how hilarious the whole segment was. “That man I would zip my mouth and run,” one user called @5ft_of_rage commented. “The way the cards smacked the table like they were playing spades,” quipped another user named @sierramignon as per Monsters & Critics. After all that, Arvell probably won’t be trying anything that stupid the next time he’s on a popular game show.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

Some answers on “Family Feud” are so ridiculous that it makes you wonder whether the contestants actually want to win the game or are just there to make themselves a viral sensation on the internet. These kinds of answers usually have Harvey completely speechless with a blank look on his face. One such answer was heard during an earlier episode of the show from a contestant named Will. As usual, Harvey was asking survey questions to the contestants and this time, it was, “Name something that follows the word pork.” There were a few answers already on the board that made sense like pork loin and pork chops to name a couple. However, will astonished everyone when he confidently answered, “Upine.”

 

The host could not believe what he had just heard and had to ask the contestant again. Will then gave an explanation that was even more absurd, saying, “Upine…porcupine.” Harvey could not control his laughter anymore. “What? What is cupine?” he said, laughing hysterically. “That is the greatest answer I have ever heard,” he added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Pat Sajak almost touched a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's face making her visibly uncomfortable
NEWS
Pat Sajak almost touched a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's face making her visibly uncomfortable
He got too close to the contestant but she played along while the audience laughed awkwardly.
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant comes up with bizarre 'nekkid' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant comes up with bizarre 'nekkid' answer
The answer is one of the most absurd things that a contestant has said on the popular game show.
7 hours ago
Farmer reveals why Walmart's Great Value milk is cheaper than other brands: "Just look at the label..."
WALMART
Farmer reveals why Walmart's Great Value milk is cheaper than other brands: "Just look at the label..."
The farmer did admit that he could be biased in his explanation but made points many agreed with.
8 hours ago
Drew Carey has a 'senior moment' while explaining 'Price is Right' game — then the player stepped in
NEWS
Drew Carey has a 'senior moment' while explaining 'Price is Right' game — then the player stepped in
Fans joked that the host had a "senior" moment on the show while Carey also took it in a light-hearted way.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestants start dancing wildly around Steve Harvey — then they get 'banned'
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestants start dancing wildly around Steve Harvey — then they get 'banned'
While Steve Harvey was eager to start the Fast Money round, the players were busy dancing.
1 day ago
Woman gets multiple packages from Walmart she never ordered — now she is warning others
WALMART
Woman gets multiple packages from Walmart she never ordered — now she is warning others
The woman shared that one package had a single banana and an industrial size box of ramen.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 after the most common blunder everyone makes
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 after the most common blunder everyone makes
Seasoned viewers took to the internet to call out the blunder while the woman seemed unaware.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with mom's help but many fans had the same doubt: "Was she..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with mom's help but many fans had the same doubt: "Was she..."
His mother also joined him in celebration and walked right to the car.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant absolutely loses his mind after breaking Plinko record in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant absolutely loses his mind after breaking Plinko record in wild TV moment
Belz later said that nothing is as good as the win and it was his dream to be on the show.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken drumsticks — she says ‘No, thank you’ after what she noticed
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken drumsticks — she says ‘No, thank you’ after what she noticed
Several commenters pointed out the possible reasons behind this issue.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey taught an 84-year-old how to putt — then she made a shot no one expected
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey taught an 84-year-old how to putt — then she made a shot no one expected
Her technique was unusual but it did the trick and everyone was elated about the spectacular win.
2 days ago
The biggest prize on ‘Price is Right’ comes with one major problem the contestants never expect
NEWS
The biggest prize on ‘Price is Right’ comes with one major problem the contestants never expect
Seeing others win big may be exciting but not many people quite the tax burden that follows.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak walked off stage after 'Wheel of Fortune' players pull off an impossible feat: "I'm out..."
NEWS
Pat Sajak walked off stage after 'Wheel of Fortune' players pull off an impossible feat: "I'm out..."
The host was asked about the possibility of four $100,000 wins in a row, but said that it was virtually impossible.
3 days ago
Woman buys chocolate powder from Walmart — now she's warning others after what she found inside
WALMART
Woman buys chocolate powder from Walmart — now she's warning others after what she found inside
The shopper was alarmed after seeing what she thought of as objects crawling around.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player narrowly wins a Mustang but some fans think he 'stole' it from his opponent
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player narrowly wins a Mustang but some fans think he 'stole' it from his opponent
The player had proceeded to the bonus round after simply adding one letter to another contestant's guess.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey screams I'm going home' after contestant's answer about husband
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey screams I'm going home' after contestant's answer about husband
Steve Harvey's facial expressions are gold especially when he is geuinely shocked by a contestant.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells 'stupid' contestant to 'stop now' after his answer about Miami
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells 'stupid' contestant to 'stop now' after his answer about Miami
The host regretted celebrating the answer as it could put his relationship in jeopardy.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win $12,500 with a Plinko trick not many know
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win $12,500 with a Plinko trick not many know
Plinko is believed to be a game of luck by many but Carey might know a few things that we don't.
4 days ago
Costco shopper who wanted to get pizza at food court gets stopped by a worker: "Well, you can..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who wanted to get pizza at food court gets stopped by a worker: "Well, you can..."
She was again approached by the employee who had first stopped her, and hoped that the one who helped her won't be fired.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer
Turns out the player earned the quick-witted host's respect with a shared love for football.
5 days ago