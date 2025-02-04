ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey screams I'm going home' after contestant's answer about husband

Steve Harvey's facial expressions are gold especially when he is geuinely shocked by a contestant.
Screenshots showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud."
“Family Feud” host Steve Harvey has the rare distinction of becoming meme material thanks to his reactions on the game show and during other events. His responses to stupid and outright absurd answers make the show more entertaining than most, and he is mostly right about them. But his expressions are even more hilarious when such answers do turn out to be popular responses that find a place on the board.

Once he asked a question, “Name an animal in Alaska that a wife might train to attack her cheating husband.” To this, a contestant named Cleven from the Harvis family team pressed his buzzer first and answered, “A bear.” The veteran host had an agitated yet comical reaction hearing it. “What? Come on!” he said as he turned to the big screen. But beyond all expectations, ‘Bear’ was the number 1 answer on the board, as per TV Shows Ace.

Screenshot of Steve Harvey when Cleven answered 'Bear'.
Screenshot of Steve Harvey when Cleven answered 'Bear'.

He gave Cleven a fist bump and walked to where the contestant’s family was standing. He then asked the same question to everyone, but the first answer had him so stumped that he just didn’t care anymore. “Boy, I can go home now. I don’t care no more,” he said before asking the same question to a woman named Katrina, who answered ‘Penguin’. Harvey was shocked to hear this answer as well but even that one was on the board.

Despite getting off to a strong start, the Harvis family didn’t win that particular game. They got three answers wrong which handed the advantage to their opponents on the day, the O’Meara family. They just needed to get one answer right to win the game. One of the family members answered, “Alright Steve, we’re going with Wolf.” That answer was on the board and the O’Mearas came out victorious.

 

Unexpected answers that turned out to be correct are rare but they have come around more than once. One of the funnier ones came on an earlier episode of the show and it involved a contestant named Michael. The question itself was ridiculous but the answer was just dark. “In this bad economy, what might Santa Claus have to do to one of his reindeer?” Harvey asked. Without missing a beat, Michael answered, “Eat one.”

Harvey was stunned as he shook his head in disapproval. He even discouraged one of Michael’s teammates from high-fiving him. “You stop high-fiving him,” he said. “He’ll eat the damn reindeer. (There are) Kids out here listening to this show.” The veteran comedian went on to paint a hilarious picture of Santa barbecuing one of his reindeer before revealing if it was the correct answer.

 

“Big fat Santa’s cooking, eating one of the reindeer," he said as he pointed to the screen. It turned out to be the number two answer on the screen and Harvey could not believe his eyes. He simply said, “Wow” as the family behind him celebrated giving him the correct answer even though it sounded absolutely ridiculous.

