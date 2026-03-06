'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it over contestants’ reasons for not brushing teeth

Harvey was left holding his stomach after almost every answer the Hunter family gave.

While some questions on "Family Feud" bore its host, Steve Harvey, some thoroughly entertain him. In a recent episode, the Hunter family left him holding his stomach with almost every answer they gave to a question that asked for reasons not to brush one's teeth for days. A few answers were outright hilarious, and some were so creative that Harvey admitted he could have never come up with those, despite his experience.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Shedd and the Hunter family, and he called up the contestants Drew and Lakeisha from the respective teams for the face-off. He then read the survey question, "Tell me a reason you haven't brushed your teeth for a few days," and Drew hit the buzzer first. The contestant answered with "Forgot to," which Harvey knew wasn't going to show up on the board, and it didn't. Lakeisha then tried her luck with the answer, "Dental work," and it showed up at the top spot, winning her team the turn. Harvey then held Drew back and advised him to never say such an answer again.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Drew (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed over to Sharon, who came up with "Don't have a toothbrush." While Harvey wasn't impressed with the answer, it did show up in the top five to win more points. Next up was Lashandra, who came up with the creative answer, "Depressed," cracking up the host. "You think you're depressed? Wait till you say 'Hi' to somebody," Harvey joked, making everyone laugh. Surprisingly, the response did show up on the board, and the team continued with no strikes.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next in line was Erissa, who cracked up Harvey again with her funny answer, "You're in jail." Although it made the host laugh, it wasn't on the board, and the team got their very first strike. The turn then went to John, who came up with the funniest answer of all, "Because you have no teeth". Hearing it, Harvey almost tripped over himself laughing, and he barely got it together to look at the board. As the answer showed up on the board, the host said, "That was pretty good. John, I wouldn't have thought of that."

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing out loud at the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The next player was Lakeisha again, who this time came up with "No water" to get the second strike for the team. With two strikes on the board, it was all down to Sharon to save the game, but she chose to be creative and answered with, "Because my hand is broken." Harvey found it so amusing that he had to try to see how someone with a broken hand would brush their teeth.

Screenshot showing Harvey acting how a person with a broken hand would brush their teeth (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unluckily, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. Now it was up to the Shedd family to come up with a winning answer and steal all the points to win the round. After some discussion, the team's leader, Drew, took charge and answered with "Because you've been passed out," and while Harvey thought it wouldn't work, the answer showed up on the board, and the Shedd family won the round.

You can watch Harvey's hilarious reactions to each answer here.

