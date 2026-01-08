'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed as impressive answer doesn't make it to the board

Harvey thought that the answer had to be on the board, and he was surprised.

"Family Feud" contestants disappoint host Steve Harvey with silly and absurd answers on a lot of occasions. But sometimes the players turn out to be impressive, even if their responses don't match those on the board. This happened when Harvey was left disappointed when a player named Benjamin gave a really good answer, but it didn't show up on the board. The host, who took a few seconds to appreciate the answer, admitted that he was disappointed, and there was a good chance of that being up there.

Screenshot showing Harvey smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was, "Top 5 answers on the board. Name something your man would look sexy riding." Jeff hit the buzzer first and answered with "Bicycle," which showed up lower on the board. Chantel went next, and her answer, "Motorcycle," ranked higher, and she won the question for her team.

Screenshot showing Harvey and the two contestants at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the Holmes family chose to play, the turn passed on to Tarem, who answered with "Your spouse." The response got a loud cheer and earned the player a fist bump from the host in appreciation. It showed up on the board as well and won more points for the team. Next up was Brittany, who answered with "A horse," which was on the board. With one answer left, it was up to Dexter to win the round.

After Harvey read him the question, he took a few seconds to think and said, "How about a bull?" The response cracked up Harvey, who looked to the audience to say a few words. "Oh, you don't want your man anymore, huh?" he said. "Go on, get on that bull. Let me see what you look like," he added, mocking the women in the crowd. While the host approved of the answer, it wasn't popular in the survey, and the team got their first strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey giving a fist bump to Tarem (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Benjamin, the birthday boy, who had something special in store, especially for a car lover like Harvey. After he read him the question, he answered with "In a convertible." Harvey immediately smiled from ear to ear and pointed at the contestant in appreciation. However, the answer did not show up on the board, much to the team and Harvey's disappointment. "Now, it was a good answer, though. I'll give you that. We had a chance of that being up there," Harvey said to the player.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Benjamin (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was again up to Chantel to come up with another winning answer and save the game. Unluckily, all she could think of was "A riding lawnmower," which wasn't on the board. As the Holmes family struck out, the Delaney family got a chance to steal all the points and win the round. Harvey walked up to their podium and read the question for one last time. Taking charge, the team's lead, Suzanna, answered the question with, "Riding a truck."

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily for the Holmes, the response wasn't on the board, and they got to keep all the points and win the round. Harvey then revealed the one remaining answer, "Tractor," that escaped all of the players.

You can watch the moments in the video here.

