'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes

It was clear that the host was expecting much more from the player, as the question had potential.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the player's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the player's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Players with absurd answers and silly mistakes on "Family Feud" are known to get on Steve Harvey's nerves, but there are a few who excite him with their antics. One such contestant was Jack, who made Harvey crack up every time he answered a question. However, when the time came for Jack to give a juicy response to a funny question, all he could come up with was a vanilla answer. While the answer earned him points, the player left Harvey utterly disappointed, and he couldn't let it go without making it clear.

Screenshot showing Harvey expressing his disappointment (Image source: Getty Images/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey expressing his disappointment (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey asked the question, "Name a rumor you'd spread about your ex so no one in town dates him." Suzie hit the buzzer first and answered with "He's terrible in bed." Lurleen tied with the board with her answer, "He's broke". However, since Suzie hit the buzzer first, she won the question and chose to play. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: Getty Images/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Since the question had great potential, Harvey was excited to hear the answers from the Cappadona family, and especially Jack. The turn then went to Tom, who came up with "He's a cheater" to get more points. Next up was Julianne, who fumbled with her answer, "Doesn't have a job," and got the first strike for her team, as the answer was already on the board as "He's broke."

Next up was Brendan, who also came up with a smart answer, which was, "They've got STD." While the answer cracked up Harvey and even got points, the host was excited to get to the next player, who was Jack. Going up to him, Harvey said, "Jack, my man, come on," thinking about the potentially funny answers that the player could come up with.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the player (Image source: Getty Images/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, all Jack could come up with was, "He's mean." "He's just not nice, you know?" he added. However, Harvey wasn't amused and said, "You know, Jack, I was really expecting so much more." The player reasoned that the boring answers were winning. "It's just, I just thought it'd be something else," the disappointed host said before the answer showed up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Jack (Image source: Getty Images/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Jack (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then circled back to Suzie, who got the second strike for the team with her answer, "He lies." It was now up to Tom to save the game, with two strikes on the board. He came up with the savvy answer, "He's a roaring alcoholic," with great energy that cracked Harvey up. While the response got a great laugh from the audience, it wasn't on the board, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: Getty Images/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then went to the Mason family, who had the chance to steal all the points. After discussing the possible answers with her team, Lurleen took the mic once again to answer the question with "He likes men." Harvey appreciated the smart answer, and it showed up on the board, winning the Mason family the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: Getty Images/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included "Criminal" and "Smells bad."

You can watch all the action in the video here.

Sydney Sweeney cheats on 'Family Feud' by discussing answers — Steve Harvey calls her out

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs

