'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs

The hilarious round saw host Steve Harvey shocked into silence on a few occasions.

Contestants on "Family Feud" usually have to place themselves in the most unusual scenarios to come up with accurate responses to match survey results. On one such occasion, they had to reimagine their jobs as circus acts. The contestants were forced to do so as it was one of the questions on the cards. The round was hilarious, and even host Steve Harvey sometimes found it difficult to keep it together. Fans loved the segment as well and did not hide their feelings.

Harvey had asked the survey question, “Name a circus act that reminds you of your job.” A woman named Amanda got to the buzzer first and said, “The lion tamers.” That was the number two answer on the board. A man named Bob answered next, and he said, “The elephant.” This was an amusing answer, but unfortunately, it was not on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image course: YouTube | Family Feud)

This gave a chance to the Mancillas family to play out the game. A woman named Alyssa was next, and she answered, “Swinging and flipping.” What she meant was the job of someone who worked the trapeze. That was one of the correct answers on the board. A man named Issac was next, and he answered, “The clowns.” Harvey did not expect to hear this and said, “Put a clown on him.” It was one of the answers on the board as well.

A woman named Andrea was next, and her enthusiasm was out there for everyone to see. She was quite loud when she answered, “The good old dog and pony show.” The host seemed unimpressed by the answer and with good reason. It was not up there on the board. Alfonso was the next contestant to answer, and he said, “The juggler.” That was the number one answer up on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to Andrea's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Amanda’s turn came around again, and this time, she said, “The fortune teller.” However, that was not one of the correct answers. Alyssa was next, and she answered, “Shooting out of a cannon.” That answer might have been hilariously unhinged, but it was not one of the correct ones. That was the Mancillas family’s final strike. Now, the Lovelace family had a chance to steal the game.

A woman named Morgan stepped up and answered, “The balancing highwire, Steve.” That was the final correct answer, and the Lovelace family ended up winning the game. Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Considering how most people have to do multiple task in work, it’s no surprise that Juggler is number one,” one fan commented.

Screenshot showing the contestant Morgan. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“It took 56 seconds for someone to say CLOWN. I’m very surprised it’s not #1,” added another. “Human cannonball because I could get fired any time,” a viewer wrote. “The Sword Swallower. Every time Upper Management decrees a new directive. Because no matter how stupid or impossible it is, you’ve still gotta open wide,” one more fan noted.

Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a fist bump after hearing his wild answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert

‘Family Feud’ round turned awkward when answers about Steve Harvey’s wife came up