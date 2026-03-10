'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers to a bizarre question on Dracula

Some of the answers were too bizarre even for the seasoned host, Steve Harvey.

The questions on "Family Feud" are known to be bizarre, but what makes them funnier are the answers that the contestants come up with. One such question was about places Dracula would take a woman on a first date, and the players of the Medlock family did not disappoint the host, Steve Harvey, with their shocking answers.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Medlock family, and the challengers, the Fazil family. He called up the contestants, Michelle and Adeeba, from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off and read the survey question, "Tell me a place Dracula takes girls on a first date." Adeeba got to the buzzer first and came up with one of the winning answers, "His bedroom," which put him on the board at the 6th spot. However, Michelle had a better answer, "His basement," to win the question for her team.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the Medlock family chose to play, the turn passed to Taylor, who answered creatively, "To donate blood." Shockingly, it showed up at the top spot on the board, and the team earned a big haul of points. Next up was Mikayla, who followed Taylor's lead and answered the question with, "The morgue," which was on the board. With the ball rolling in the team's favor, the turn went to Branson, who had another plausible answer in store.

Screenshot showing a contestant answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unlike his teammates, Branson went the other direction and answered with "To the movie theatre," which Harvey thought was a generic answer, but it still showed up on the board. While it seemed like the team was on their way to clear the board, their luck ran out as the next contestant, Chelbie, answered, "To the woods," and got the team their very first strike. Next in line was Michelle, who came up with "To the bar" to get the team back on track.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then circled back to Taylor, who this time failed to make the board with "A haunted hayride." The answer left Harvey stunned. He needed a few seconds to regain composure. With two strikes on the board, it was down to Mikayla to come up with a winning answer and save the game. However, after hearing the question, all she could muster was "Go look at capes," which, expectedly, did not show up on the board, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now the Fazil family had the chance to get one of the last two remaining answers on the board and win the round. Harvey walked over to the other team as they huddled, brainstorming possible answers. As Harvey read the question one last time to the Fazil family, the team's leader, Naazi, took her family's unanimous suggestion and answered with "Cave." Unfortunately for them, the answer wasn't on the board, and the Medlock family got to keep all the points and win the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, "Moonlit Beach" and "Steakhouse," both of which were consistent with the recent portrayal of vampires.

Watch Harvey's shocking reactions to the answers here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it over contestants’ reasons for not brushing teeth

Steve Harvey's reaction said it all when 'Family Feud' players revealed their pre-show confessions

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the secret recipe that helped him stay COVID-free