‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer

Harvey first got embarrassed and then fired back with a roast.

While host Steve Harvey is almost always the smartest one on the "Family Feud" set, even he gets stumped sometimes. Fans also know that when the host is embarrassed, he often fires back with roasts that crack the entire room up. In a recent game, the Collins family was on the receiving end of Harvey's wrath after he got called out for not knowing what an OB/GYN is.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Collins and the Fontaine family. He called up the contestants, Brittany and Analyssa, from the respective teams, to the podium for the face off, and read the survey question: "Name an occupation that weighs things on a scale." Analyssa hit the buzzer first and answered with "Truck Driver," which was on the board, but Brittany got a better answer, "Dr-g Dealer," which even shocked the host.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the Collins family chose to play the question, the turn passed on to Coyce. "Wow!' Harvey exclaimed as he passed Brittany on the way to the next player, referring to her bold answer. He then read the question to Coyce, who came up with the top answer, "Deli," to win a load of points. Next up was Victoria, who was about to give Harvey an important lesson. After the host read her the question, she said, "I'm gonna say an OB", and Harvey didn't get it.

Screenshot showing Harvey's shocked look (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"A what?" the host asked. "An OB/GYN, a doctor," Victoria explained. Harvey then gingerly accepted the response, and to his surprise, it showed up on the board as well. The host then shared a shocked look to the camera and asked the player, "What is it?" She then explained that an Obstetrician is a doctor who delivers babies, but Harvey didn't look happy. "I liked the dr-g dealer's answer way better. I knew what that was right away," he joked, cracking up the room.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking at the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then went up to Brittany again, and repeated the question, and she came up with another winning answer, "Pharmacist". Next in line was Phil, who answered with "Chef" and got the very first strike on the board. Things then went downhill for the team as the next player, Tonya, got another strike with her answer, "A veterinarian". Now it was up to Coyce to come up with a winning answer and save the round for his team. However, all he could come up with was "Teacher".

Harvey didn't look amused by the answer, as it didn't make any sense to him. Thus, he went on to demonstrate how stupid it sounded. "Come here, little Johnny. Get your little fat a## on this scale," Harvey said, getting into the character of a school teacher. "You're not going to lunch today," he added, as everyone in the studio laughed. As expected, the answer did not show up on the board, and the family struck out.

Screenshot showing Harey roasting the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

It was now up to the Fontaine family to come up with a winning answer and steal all the points to win the round. Harvey went up to their podium and read the question one last time, after allowing them to discuss. The team's leader, Josh, took charge and answered with "A farmer", which unfortunately wasn't on the board. Hence, the Collins family got to keep all the points and win the round.

You can watch Harvey getting stumped by the answer here.

