ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer

Harvey first got embarrassed and then fired back with a roast.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to an answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to an answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While host Steve Harvey is almost always the smartest one on the "Family Feud" set, even he gets stumped sometimes. Fans also know that when the host is embarrassed, he often fires back with roasts that crack the entire room up. In a recent game, the Collins family was on the receiving end of Harvey's wrath after he got called out for not knowing what an OB/GYN is.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Collins and the Fontaine family. He called up the contestants, Brittany and Analyssa, from the respective teams, to the podium for the face off, and read the survey question: "Name an occupation that weighs things on a scale." Analyssa hit the buzzer first and answered with "Truck Driver," which was on the board, but Brittany got a better answer, "Dr-g Dealer," which even shocked the host. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the Collins family chose to play the question, the turn passed on to Coyce. "Wow!' Harvey exclaimed as he passed Brittany on the way to the next player, referring to her bold answer. He then read the question to Coyce, who came up with the top answer, "Deli," to win a load of points. Next up was Victoria, who was about to give Harvey an important lesson. After the host read her the question, she said, "I'm gonna say an OB", and Harvey didn't get it.

Screenshot showing Harvey's shocked look (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's shocked look (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"A what?" the host asked. "An OB/GYN, a doctor," Victoria explained. Harvey then gingerly accepted the response, and to his surprise, it showed up on the board as well. The host then shared a shocked look to the camera and asked the player, "What is it?" She then explained that an Obstetrician is a doctor who delivers babies, but Harvey didn't look happy. "I liked the dr-g dealer's answer way better. I knew what that was right away," he joked, cracking up the room.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking at the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey looking at the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then went up to Brittany again, and repeated the question, and she came up with another winning answer, "Pharmacist". Next in line was Phil, who answered with "Chef" and got the very first strike on the board. Things then went downhill for the team as the next player, Tonya, got another strike with her answer, "A veterinarian". Now it was up to Coyce to come up with a winning answer and save the round for his team. However, all he could come up with was "Teacher". 

Harvey didn't look amused by the answer, as it didn't make any sense to him. Thus, he went on to demonstrate how stupid it sounded. "Come here, little Johnny. Get your little fat a## on this scale," Harvey said, getting into the character of a school teacher. "You're not going to lunch today," he added, as everyone in the studio laughed. As expected, the answer did not show up on the board, and the family struck out. 

Screenshot showing Harey roasting the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harey roasting the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

It was now up to the Fontaine family to come up with a winning answer and steal all the points to win the round. Harvey went up to their podium and read the question one last time, after allowing them to discuss. The team's leader, Josh, took charge and answered with "A farmer", which unfortunately wasn't on the board. Hence, the Collins family got to keep all the points and win the round.

You can watch Harvey getting stumped by the answer here

More on Market Realist: 

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer
Harvey first got embarrassed and then fired back with a roast.
9 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
The contestant, Alison Betts hedged a massive bet on her opponents getting the answer wrong.
1 day ago
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
NEWS
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
While customers may benefit, U.S. automakers could suffer due to the cut-throat pricing competition.
1 day ago
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
NEWS
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
According to data from Zillow, couples can save over $20,000 by sharing the burden
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
The player who annoyed the host was quickly put in his place with a roast.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
Harvey, a music lover was taken on a ride by the contestants.
1 day ago
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
Trump warned Canada could face a 100% tariff if it signs a trade agreement with China.
4 days ago
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
NEWS
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
The Secretary of Health and Human Services loves the President for giving him creative liberty.
5 days ago
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
NEWS
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
CEO Brian Moynihan negated the concerns of a K-shaped economy, claiming January spending is up.
5 days ago
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
NEWS
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
Howard Lutnick claimed the U.S. GDP could grow by 6% in the first quarter, thanks to the tariffs.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
When Harvey heard how much KC was willing to spend on his anniversary dinner, he was shocked.
5 days ago
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
NEWS
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
The December retail report and the bond market have undermined expectations of strong growth.
6 days ago
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
NEWS
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
Citing Trump's four engines of growth, Peter Navarro says non-inflationary growth is coming.
6 days ago
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
NEWS
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
Economists argue that a disruption in the supply chain could cause a pandemic-like effect in automotive industry
6 days ago
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
NEWS
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
CEO Scott Boatwright had to clarify his alleged focus on the $100K club customers after backlash
6 days ago
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
NEWS
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
Steve Rattner argues that the tariffs have hurt the U.S. but not slowed down the Chinese economy.
6 days ago
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
NEWS
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
While the White House is parading the hefty tax returns, the political payoff may be disappointing
7 days ago
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
NEWS
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
Governor Mike DeWine cautioned that the sales tax could go up to 20% to make up for the lost revenue
7 days ago
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
NEWS
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
Trump reportedly muzzled Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, costing Americans billions in relief
7 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
Harvey issued a stern warning to the contestants, once the burn kicked in.
7 days ago