'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'

Harvey, a music lover was taken on a ride by the contestants.

"Family Feud" fans know how big a music fan Steve Harvey is, especially when it comes to romantic music. Hence, every time a related question comes up, the host gets fired up and participates with a little more enthusiasm than usual. In one of the games, Harvey went around looking for the names of musicians whose music is responsible for "a lot of babies being made," and while some contestants left him disappointed, one of them almost made the host cry with his great answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Contreras and Carmichael families, and he called up the contestants, Art and Deauna, from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off. The host then read the survey question, "Name an artist whose music is responsible for a lot of babies being made." Deauna hit the buzzer first and answered with "The Isley Brothers," but it wasn't on the list, and the turn passed to Art, who made Harvey crack up with his answer, "Carpenters".

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at Art's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, that wasn't on the board, and the turn went back to the Carmichael family, from where Valerie answered, "The O'Jays," which was another flop. The turn bounced back to the Contreras family, and Karina's answer, "Beyonce," failed as well. Finally, Brian from the other team got a winning answer, "Luther Vandross", which Harvey loved, but he was topped by Brandon from the Contreras family, who got the second-best answer on the board, "Marvin Gaye."

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As Art shuffled on the podium, trying to decide if the team should pass or play, Harvey had already started walking toward his team. The host made a beeline for Brandon and gave him a big hug for his great answer. "Man, boy. Boy, I almost cried," Harvey said as he congratulated the player. The host then walked up to the front of the line and admitted that the two best answers had probably been shared. "Luther way up there, though. I don't know who they got at number one, but we finna to find out," he said.

Screenshot showing Harvey hugging Brandon (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then read the question to the next player, Jason, who answered "Keith Sweat". However, this didn't convince the host, and he was right as the answer earned the team their first strike. Next up was Elizabeth, who came up with "Sade," and Harvey didn't think it would make it up there as well. "I like Sade, but..." while signalling that it won't be up there. The host was right again, and the team got back-to-back strikes on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to a contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

It was now up to Art again to come up with a winning answer and keep his team alive in the game. He came up with "Steely Dan," but unfortunately, that wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. It was now up to the Carmichael family to choose one of the remaining four answers and steal all the points to win the round. "Family, here's your chance," Harvey said before reading the question for one last time.

Screenshot showing Harvey reacting to the other team's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The team's leader came up with "Barry White," which amazed Harveym as he was sure it would be up there. And, the host was right as Barry White was the number one answer, winning the family all the points.

You can watch Steve Harvey's reaction to the answers here.

