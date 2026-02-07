'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left stunned by contestants' lack of sports knowledge

Harvey couldn't believe some of the answers that the Peele family came up with.

"Family Feud" contestants aren't supposed to rely on knowledge about every subject, and their responses simply have to match those from most people in the survey. But sometimes, the lack of knowledge is so bad that the host, Steve Harvey, is caught by surprise. However, contestants from the Peele family, who were going for a $20,000 round for the second time, left the host, Steve Harvey, stunned with their lack of sports awareness. In the end, they could not figure out one of the top four answers, and it was left to the other team to take things forward.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question he asked was, "Name a sport where you try to get something into a net." Jake hit the buzzer first and answered with "Soccer," but Tessie got the better one, "Basketball," which showed up at the top spot on the board. The Peele family chose to play the question, and the turn went to Kanishia.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read her the question, she answered with "Hockey" to win more points, and leave just one answer hidden on the board. With no strikes and one answer to get, the turn passed on to Sham, who apparently had no idea. "One answer left. You give it to me, it's over. Your family wins the game. Y'all in that circle for $20,000. If it's not there, you're still alive," Harvey said to her before reading the question. "Oh, my gosh," the player exclaimed before making some nervous noises and saying, "Pickleball."

Screenshot showing the player's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey was stunned as the answer didn't make any sense. "Try to get something into--that ain't the object," he said. "You keep hitting it in the net, you're gonna lose," he explained to the player. However, it was too late to take the answer back, and it expectedly got the team their first strike. Now it was up to Jesse to come up with the last winning answer and advance to the "Fast Money" round. "Lacrosse," he said after hearing the question, but even though it was a good answer, it wasn't on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next in line was Brandie, who could make or break the game for her team. Unfortunately, she was in the same spot as Sham, as she had no idea of what to say. "I'mma say Frisbee, Steve, because I don't know," she said, to stun Harvey again. The host did nothing but stare blankly at the camera before gesturing how Frisbee is played. "I don't know. You could toss it into a net," Brandie tried to explain, but it wasn't good enough as the family struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now the Caldwell family had the chance to get the last answer on the board and win the game to advance to the $20,000 Fast Money round. After Harvey read the question for one last time, the team's leader, Jules, answered "Water Polo," but it wasn't up there as the Peele family won the game. Harvey then asked what their alternative choice was, and the Caldwells said it was "Fishing", which was the correct answer.

Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

