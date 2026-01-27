'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doubts his own knowledge after hearing answers about Shakespeare

Harvey heard names that could never be in a Shakespearean play.

While "Family Feud" isn't necessarily a game for the trivia experts, it sometimes does test the general knowledge of contestants. Recently, when a question related to Shakespeare's works appeared on the show, even Harvey wasn't sure about what he was hearing from the contestants. From Bruno Mars to some character named Mia, all sorts of responses were shared that made Harvey question his own Shakespearean knowledge.

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Richards and the Lucas family. He called up two contestants from each team to the podium and read the survey question: "Tell me a Shakespeare character that an actor might name his pet." Lori from the Richards family hit the buzzer first and answered with "Romeo," which was the top answer on the board. After winning the question, Lori's family decided to play the question and show off their love for Shakespeare's works.

After Lori, the turn moved on to Steve R, and he followed his wife's lead and answered with "Juliet," which was also on the board. Next up was Liz, who went with another obvious choice, "Hamlet," and got more points for the team. Running out of the obvious choices, the turn then passed on to Emma, who couldn't think up anything except "I'm gonna say, Bruno," she said after Harvey read her the question. The host was naturally perplexed as he had never heard of someone named "Bruno" in Shakespeare's works. "Bruno? Where did you get Bruno from?" Harvey said.

"I don't know! They took my 3 answers," the player explained. "Oh, you don't know any?" Harvey said, realizing that the player just blabbered a name. He then gave her a high-five and sighed. "I thought I was gonna learn, you know, where Bruno came from. I know Bruno Mars, and that's it," he explained. The host then looked to the board to see if Bruno was up there, and as expected, it wasn't, and the team got their first strike.

The turn then went to Hannah, who, like Emma, had no clue, as all she could come up with was "Shakespeare", which wasn't on the board. The turn then circled back to Lori again, and she showed off her excellent knowledge of the great playwright. After Harvey read her the question again, she smartly answered with "Othello," which left Harvey stunned. After giving her a brief look, the host looked to the board, and the name was up there. Thus, the team moved on with two strikes on the board.

After Lori, it was up to Steve R to save the game for the team. "Well, Steve, we got two strikes. We've got to be careful. Lucas' family can steal," the host warned him. However, his answer, "Mia," gave Harvey another big shock, as he had never heard of the name being associated with Shakespeare. As the host expected, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. The Lucas family now had the chance to win the round and steal the points.

After Harvey walked up to their podium, the team's leader, Trudy, took charge, while her teammates shouted out answers like "Julius", "Caesar", and "Brutus". The captain went with "Caesar," which was the winning answer that handed them the round and all the points.

