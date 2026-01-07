ECONOMY & WORK
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey forgets the question as players scream at him in wild moment

Harvey got lost in the moment and thought the contestants were yelling at him.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey getting frightened at the podium (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey getting frightened at the podium (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" features a lot of hilarious and at times controversial questions that bring out the best in the contestants and the host, Steve Harvey. However, a question left Harvey frightened on the stage as he wasn't prepared for the answers. In the game, the host was looking for things people yell while watching a horror movie. When players started answering, Harvey forgot what the question was and got startled by the screams.

Screenshot showing the contestant yelling out her answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant yelling out her answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question he asked was, "Name something specific you yell at the screen when watching a horror movie." Nakita hit the buzzer first and answered the question with, "AAH!" As she yelled her answer, it startled Harvey as he took a second to register it.

Screenshot showing Harvey yelling the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey yelling the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately, the answer wasn't on the board, and the turn passed to Chantel. Chantel got close to the mic and yelled, "NOOOO!" at the top of her lungs to answer the question. Harvey again forgot the question, and though she was talking to him. "Huh? Oh, that--oh, yeah. I forgot the question. I thought she was talking to me!" the host funnily exclaimed. The answer did show up on the board, and the Holmes family chose to play the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey admitting that he forgot the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey admitting that he forgot the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

They turned and moved on to the next player, Tarem, who answered with "Behind the door!" The smart answer was on the board, and the team got more points. With this, the family was on a roll, and the next player, Brittany, too got more points with her response, "Run!" Next up was Dexter, who too was quick on his feet as he answered the question with "Don't go in there!" That too was on the board, and the team won more points without a strike.

Next in line was Benjamin, who also chose to go with a phrase, "Why'd you do that?!" However, the team's luck ran out as the answer got them their first strike. The turn then circled back to Chantel, who this time came up with, "Get up!" However, she couldn't score a point this time as the response fetched another strike. With two Xs on the board, it was now up to Tarem to save the game for the team. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He took to the mic and answered with "That's what you get!" The answer impressed both his teammates and Harvey, as he laughed and pointed to the audience. However, it wasn't good enough to earn more points for the team as they struck out and lost the chance to get a clean sweep. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Tarem's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Tarem's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the Auffrays, who could now steal all the points and win the round. After Harvey walked up to their podium and read the question for one last time, team lead Alexis took charge and came up with a consensus amongst her team. She then answered with "Hide," which everyone thought was a winning answer. However, it didn't show up on the board, and the Holmes family kept all the points and won the round. Harvey then revealed the one remaining answer, which was, "You idiot!"

You can watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

