‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment

The Jonassen family finally aced the Fast Money Round, after a wait of 43 years.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Redemption was delivered on "Family Feud" after 43 long years, after a family's second generation aced the 'Fast Money' round. The Jonassen family, and their lead, Leif the third, shared with host Steve Harvey that his parents and sisters lost out on winning the big $20,000 prize, back in the day, by just 12 points. When the second generation made it to the finale, they were determined to win and undo the woes of the past. That's exactly what they did as they demolished the final round to win big. 

In the episode, the Jonassen family won the game by collecting the most points and reaching the finale. There, they nominated the dad and daughter duo of Leif III and Mari to face the five survey questions and earn 200 points to win. Mari went first, and she had 20 seconds on the clock to answer all the questions. Harvey read the first question, "We asked 100 married women, if you were upgrading your husband's look, you'd start with his what?" and she answered with "Hair. 

The second question was, "Name a holiday you stay off the roads because of all the traffic," and Mari said, "Christmas." Next up was, "Tell me the age when a boy starts going through puberty," and the player said, "13". The penultimate question was "Name something you put ketchup on," and she said, "French Fries." Then came the last question: "Name something that requires liquid courage at a wedding," and Mari's answer? "Dancing."

The player and Harvey then turned around to take a look at the board and see how many points she had won. Harvey revealed that her first response got her a whopping 24 points. Then, her next answer turned out to be the number one response with 29 points, as most people who took the survey avoided traffic on Christmas. Her third response, '13' as the age of puberty, was also a hit as it got 37 big points, taking her total to 90. The last two responses got her 36 and 26 points each, and she posted a total of 152 points. 

With Mari's incredible performance, it looked like Jonassen's family was set to win. As Leif III joined Harvey on stage, the host broke the good news to him. "She got 152.  All you need is 48 points," Harvey told him. With 25 seconds on the clock, Leif set out to redeem his family. He answered the first question with "Smile", the second with "4th of July", the third with "14", the fourth with "Ketchup", and the last one with "Making a speech". 

He, along with Harvey, then looked at the board to check the points. Leif III's first answer got him 13 points, and the second fetched 8. His third answer, '14', wasn't more popular as it got him 11 points. With 16 more points needed, Harvey asked to see if the survey thought ketchup was a good choice for hamburgers. After building some suspense, the board revealed that it was the number one answer, as it got 43 points, which meant the team finally won the $20,000 prize after a wait of 43 long years. 

Leif III's final answer did well, too, as it was also the number one response with 44 points. This meant the team not only won but also decimated the round by collecting a total of 271 points. "Well, they did it. They redeemed it, $20,000!" Harvey exclaimed at the end. Watch their celebration here.

