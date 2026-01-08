ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey surprised to know how many people make their own beds

It's safe to say that Harvey didn't think people had the habit of tidying up in the morning.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey looking surprised by the contestant's answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey looking surprised by the contestant's answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Questions on "Family Feud" are usually intended to be humorous, but some end up shocking the host, Steve Harvey. This happened when he was playing the Fast Money round with the Larry family, who earned their second shot at winning $20,000. The question asked people to reveal if they make their beds in the morning, and when an overwhelming majority said yes, the host was shocked. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the Fast Money round with Antoinette (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the Fast Money round with Antoinette (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey read out the first question, "Besides 'rhyme,' give me a word that rhymes with time," and Antoinette answered with "Chime." The next question was the one that got Harvey. "On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are you to make the bed in the morning?" he asked, and the player responded with "Nine," leaving the host astonished.

Harvey went ahead with the game and asked the third question, "How do most people like their steak cooked?" Antoinette said, "Rare." The fourth question was "Name a part of her body an actress likes to show off on the red carpet," the player said, "Her boobs," and the last question was "Name something you pack in a picnic basket that's not edible,"  and the player named "Fork."

Screenshot showing Antoinette answering the questions (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Antoinette answering the questions (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey and Antoinette then turned around toward the board to see how many points she won. The answers got Antoinette to a decent total of 94, which was thrice the amount of points she got in her previous attempt. Harvey then called out Darnell, whom he roasted last night for being "too hopeful" of his wife's performance. This time, Harvey was glad to welcome him to the stage. "Well, Darnell, I got good news for you, man. She did a lot better this time. The wife got 94," Harvey said. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Darnell (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Darnell (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Thus, with 106 points to get, Darnell took on the five questions. He answered the first one with "Mime," the second with "Six," the third with "Medium-rare, the fourth with "Legs," and the last question with "Blanket." With a good chance of winning this time, Darnell looked to the board, hopeful again. Looking at the answer to the second question related to making the bed, the host said "Wow!" after realizing that a majority of people make their own beds.

Screenshot showing Darnell and Harvey looking to the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Darnell and Harvey looking to the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The next two responses got Darnell a whopping 27 and 43 points, respectively, raising his total to 182. Thus, with 18 points needed, Harvey revealed the points earned from the last answer, and unfortunately, it got the team just four more points. Therefore, the Laurry family fell short of a little more than a dozen points again, and missed out on taking home the $20,000 prize.

You can watch the disappointing game in the video here.

