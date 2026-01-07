'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player over his wife's performance that cost them a win

Harvey was a bit harsh in telling he player that he almost had no chance of winning $20,000

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey rarely misses a chance to roast players, especially when they are out of their wits. Sometimes, he can be a little harsh, like in the case of Darnell. Harvey chose roasting as a way to break it to him that his partner had fetched a mere 31 points.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the trolling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey was playing the game with the night's champions, the Larry family, who had the chance to win $20,000 in the Fast Money round. In the round, two contestants, Antoinette and Darnell, were to get 20 and 25 seconds to answer five survey questions. To win, the two players had to collect 200 points. Antoinette went first, and Harvey asked her the first question, "You broke up with your ex a month ago. How many times have you looked at their social media since then?" Her answer was, "5."

The next question was, "If you only had $5.00, where would you go to lunch?" and Antoinette said, "Burger King." The third question was "Grandma said Grandpa has a bad sense of what?" The player's answer was "Humor. The penultimate question was, " Give me a word that has double 'z' at the end," and the player said, "Crazy. While the timer ran out, Harvey admitted that he messed up, so he asked the fifth question anyway. The last question was, "Name a violent sport that men love to watch," and Antoinette answered with "Wrestling".

Screenshot showing Antoinette playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey and the contestant then turned toward the board to see how many points she managed to win. At the end, her total went up to a mere 31 points.

Harvey then called Darnell from the back, who now had to get a whopping 169 points to win. "Darnell, how do you feel?" Harvey asked. "Feeling good, Steve," he replied. "Yeah. For now," Harvey said, mocking him. The host then asked how many points he thought Antoinette got, and the contestant said he was "hopeful" that she got at least 75. "In the words of Jesse Jackson, 'Keep hope alive,'"

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey quoting Jesse Jackson (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then told Darnell that his wife only got 31 points. The contestant, however, was still hopeful that he could win the $20,000. The host then gave him 25 seconds and read him the questions one by one. Darnell answered each of them with "10", "McDonald's", "Jazz", and "Football". With better answers this time, the host and the player looked to the board for the final verdict. The board revealed that Darnell's first answer got him just eight points; thus, it wasn't the start that he was looking for.

Screenshot showing Darnell and Steve looking to the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then revealed that the player's second answer was the number one response, as it fetched him 28 points. However, things went downhill from there as his third answer got him 18 points. While "Jazz" got him 32 points, the last answer got him 22 points, bringing the team's total to 139. While they missed out on winning the big money, they were still set to return the next day and try again.

You can watch the moments in the video here.

