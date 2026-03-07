ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing the names of famous 'Steves' in the world

Harvey looked like he had enough as yet another question popped up, targeting him on the show.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction after reading the question (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After being on "Family Feud" for over 15 years, Steve Harvey has gone through every possible question targeting him, so much so that he is now fed up with everything related to him on the show. Thus, when a question popped up asking contestants to name famous people with "Steve" in their name, the host was somewhat prepared for what would come. Unexpectedly, some funny answers made Harvey laugh out loud, while a few names left him baffled.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Shedd family, and the challengers, the Medlock family. He called up the contestants Tristen and Mikayla from the respective teams for the face-off, and he read the survey question, "Living or dead, who would be on a 'famous men named Steve' list." Even while reading the question, Harvey looked so done with the game. Mikayla hit the buzzer first and answered with the most obvious name, "Steve Harvey," to which the host said, "Jesus!" As expected, the answer showed up at the top spot on the board, and the team won the question, and the family chose to play.

Screenshot showing Harvey's expression at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Branson, who paused for a bit before saying, "Steve Van Zandt'. The response gave the host a respite as he cracked up, knowing it wouldn't be on the board, and as expected, it wasn't. With one strike on the board, the turn went to Chelbie, who also couldn't think up an answer. After hearing the question, she hesitantly responded with, "Stevie Nicks", and Harvey couldn't believe what he had heard. He even tried to show her the cards to get her to understand the question clearly, but the answer had already been locked in. With that, the family got back-to-back strikes right off the bat. 

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was all up to the senior-most player on the team, Michelle, to salvage the round for her family. "Two strikes, other family could steal," Harvey cautioned her before reading the question, and she then came up with the most sensible answer of the round thus far: "Steve Jobs." Harvey pointed to her with confidence before looking at the board. Expectedly, the answer showed up on the board, and the team kept the round going by a thin margin. 

Next up was Taylor, who too had to come up with a winning answer to keep the game going. After Harvey read her the question, she came up with "Stephen King" and made the host laugh. While the team was sure that the answer would show up in the second spot on the board, Harvey was confident that the audience under no circumstances would have known who the great author was. "That's number two? Y'all know him," he said mockingly. As the host predicted, the answer wasn't on the board, and the family struck out. 

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player and the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, it was up to the Shedd family to come up with a top answer to steal all the points and win the round. After Harvey read the question for the final time, the champions discussed, and the team's leader, Drew, responded with "How about Steve Martin?" Harvey liked the answer as he said, "My man," before looking to the board to see the answer show up at the second spot. Thus, the Shedd family stole all the points and won the round. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Watch Steve Harvey's hilarious reactions here

