Steve Harvey threatens 'Family Feud' producers after joking about one thing: "You're gonna pay"

The creators of the show apparently went too far with the joke but tried to make up for it too.

All game show hosts are known for their unique personalities and signature moves. Be it Drew Carey signing off with "I love you" or Pat Sajak's friendly demeanor, each of them has a different way of connecting with fans. Among them, Steve Harvey stands out for his witty comments, roasting skills, and inimitable facial expressions while reacting to weird answers. While the host is an expert at taking jibes at players on the show, he is a bit sensitive when the laughs come at his expense. This was evident when Harvey directly issued a threat to the producers after they cracked a joke about his baldness.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, things were going fine with Harvey leading the charge while two players were at the podium. For the face-off round, the survey question for the teams was "Name a part of Steve Harvey's body that you bet is as soft as a baby's behind." While the survey question was clearly targeted toward the host, the responses were just shocking. The first contestant to buzz was Nate who answered, "that moustache". Even Harvey couldn't help but roast that strange answer. "Imma tell you right now, if that baby's behind feels like this mustache, you need to take your baby to the hospital!" the host quipped.

Screenshot showing Harvey making fun of the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While this answer did not show up on the board, the next contestant, Ariel came up with something that shocked Harvey. "Your bald head," she said. However, the humiliation wasn't over for Harvey, as the answer turned up at the number one spot on the board. To add insult to injury, the answer showed up as "Milk Dud Head."

Screenshot showing the answer on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey stood in shock for a while after reading what was on the board. After a brief pause, the host leaned down to the mic and issued a straight threat to the producers. "I know it's one of y'all up top in charge that flips the board over. Umm, you gonna pay for that little milk dud comment," Harvey said.

Screenshot showing Harvey threatening the producers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Oh, it ain't over for me. Just know that!" he added threateningly as the camera cut to the people in the control room of the show. Harvey brushed off the joke to keep the fun going. He went up to the second player of Ariel's family, Stefan to ask the very same question. The player answered with "Your behind" triggering loud cheers and laughs. Harvey circled back to his roasting mode saying, "Once again, if your baby's behind, feels like my behind, you need to get that baby to the hospital!"

The players then went on to answer with legs, face, and nose, two of which showed up on the board. When the turn came back to Ariel, she answered with "Your stomach," leaving Harvey shocked. As Harvey turned to the board, the producers seemed to have added something to make up for the previous joke.

This time, the answer on the board read, "Belly/Washboard Abs." The players urged the host to watch the board as Harvey blushed his way around. "Oh, they are in there, but you gotta dig for them" Harvey joked while holding his stomach.