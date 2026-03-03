‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey starts praying after player’s wild answer about marriage

Hearing the answer, Harvey knew the contestant would need god by his side to save his marriage.

Being a married man, 'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey knows how to dodge risky questions on the show, but not all contestants are as wise as he is. Hence, when he witnessed a contestant come up with an answer that could end his marriage, Harvey knew he would need the power of god behind him to get out scot free. He then joined the contestant in prayer, hoping the answer would show up on the board, giving him an excuse.

Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Bradford and the Olson family, and he called up the contestants Janasha and Ian from the respective teams for the face-off. With the two contestants at the buzzer, the host read the survey question, "We asked 100 married men: I'm in a 12-step program. I take 12 steps away from my angry wife when we argue about what?" Janasha hit the buzzer first and found the top answer, "Money".

Screenshot showing Harvey and the players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The Bradford family then chose to play the question, but Harvey wasn't too excited about it as he said, "I need a break from these names," referring to the tough-to-pronounce names of the contestants. After Janasha, the turn passed on to Jakelle, who came up with "Coming home late," which wasn't on the board, and the team got their very first strike. Next up was Jasiyah, who, after hearing the question, answered with "Dinner" to get back-to-back strikes for the team.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, it was all up to Jahsaan to save the round for the team with a winning answer. "Well, look, Mr. married man, we got two strikes. Got to be careful. You've been married 5 years, ever since you were 19. You know this one, Harvey joked before reading him the question. After thinking for a bit, Jahsaan came up with the controversial answer, "Infidelity," which left the host in shock. Harvey then walked up to the contestant, locked arms with him, and said, "I really hope this answer's up there 'cause then you can say, 'I just said it for the game.'" Jahsaan said he was hoping for the same, and Harvey cut him off, adding, "No, no, no, no, no. That's why we're praying!"

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Jahsaan (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With great anxiety, the two men looked at the board, and luckily for Jahsaan, it showed up on the board. "Prayer boy! I told you," Harvey said as both the round and Jahsaan's marriage were saved. Next up was Beatrice, who also had to come up with a winning answer to keep the ball rolling. Luckily, her answer, "Cleaning," was good enough, and the turn circled back to Janasha. However, her second answer, "The kids," wasn't as popular as her first one, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, the Olson family had the chance to steal all the points and win the game. Harvey walked up to the other team and read the question one last time as the contestants discussed amongst themselves. The team's leader, Aubrey, then took charge and answered with "Drinking," which showed up on the board, winning them the round.

You can watch Steve Harvey's reaction to Jahsaan's answer here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' fans left in disbelief after contestant wins $20,000 in a nail-biting finish

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up over an unexpected 'public steam room' question

'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort