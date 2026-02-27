ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort

Fans couldn't believe how a contestant failed to secure just 31 points out of the 200 that his partner had scored.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Harvey and the contestant during the fast money round (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey and the contestant during the fast money round (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Winning $20,000 on "Family Feud" isn't an easy feat. It requires some awareness and a lot of quick on-the-feet thinking. This is what the contestant named Jonathan found out after miserably failing to score a win in the 'Fast Money' round. While the love of his life got a whopping 169 points on her, which isn't exactly an ordinary feat, he failed to get even a third of that, leaving fans and Harvey disappointed in the end.

Screenshot showing Harvey alongside Jonathan (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey alongside Jonathan (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, the Baccus family won the game and advanced to the Fast Money round to win the big cash prize. In the finale, the team had to nominate two players who would answer a set of five questions and get points based on how popular their answers were in the survey. The goal is to collectively earn 200 points and take the money home. The team nominated Ariana and Jonathan, with Ariana taking the lead to play first. With 20 seconds on the clock, Ariana answered the survey questions one by one and got nearly all the top answers. However, her answer, "Bugs" to the question, "Name something specific you might call an exterminator to deal with," had to be changed to something specific, and Ariana went with "Cockroaches." The player and the host then looked at the board to see how many points she scored for her answers. To the first question - "At what age do you stop dyeing your hair and let it go gray?" - her response, "40," got her only a haul of zero points. 

Screenshot showing Ariana playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Ariana playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Her next answer, "Swimming pool" to "Name someplace little kids pee where they're not supposed to," got her a decent 24 points. Next was the bug question, which earned her 37 points, and her answer, "Apple," to the prompt "Name a kind of pie that's perfect for every occasion," earned her 49 big points. Lastly, her fifth answer, "Lotion" to  "Name something people put on their hands," got her 59 points, which meant she pulled off a comeback of a lifetime to post a total of 169 points. 

Screenshot showing Ariana clapping (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Ariana clapping (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then welcomed Jonathan to the stage and gave him the good news. "The love of your life got 169 points. You need 31 to win," Harvey told the player. He then kicked off the 25-second timer and started reading the questions to the player. While Jonathan did not come up with unique answers for every question, he successfully got through the five questions in time. With only 31 points to get, it seemed easy, but his first answer, "45," got him zero points, the same as his partner.

Screenshot showing Harvey and the player looking to the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey and the player looking to the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After a bumpy start, things didn't seem to improve as his second answer, "bathtub," got him only three points on the board. His following two answers, "Rats" and "Pumpkin," didn't help either, as they got him 16 and four points respectively, taking the total to 192. With just eight points left for the win, it all came down to Jonathan's last answer to the question, "Name something people put on their hands." But his response, "Soap," got him only three points, and the team fell short of five points and failed to win the money.

Screenshot showing Jonathan's reaction to the loss (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Jonathan's reaction to the loss (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While they weren't too disappointed at the loss, they had a two-day total of $21,920 bucks to take home, but fans watching at home weren't happy. "That was disappointing," wrote @martinkreps9946 in the comments of the show's YouTube clip. "He's a idiot she got over 75% of the points needed. He failed to score the other 25%," added another fan @davidlairson7998.

Watch the disappointing loss here.

