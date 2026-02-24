Steve Harvey's reaction said it all when 'Family Feud' players revealed their pre-show confessions

Despite his experience, Harvey didn't know much about the prep that goes into competing on the show

As the host of "Family Feud," Steve Harvey mostly deals with the contestants on the set. He knows very little about the kind of preparation that goes behind, for the players to be sharing a stage with him. And when a question probed for the things they do a day before competing on the Feud, Harvey came up blank. Thus, the Grubbs family took the liberty to educate the host on the subject.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Whittles and the Grubbs families, and he called up the contestants, Scott and Vertrina, from the respective teams to the podium for the first face-off. He then read the survey question, "Your family is gonna be on 'Family Feud' tomorrow. What are you doing today?" Scott hit the buzzer first. His answer was "Getting your outfits." While Harvey thought that was going to be the number one answer, it only appeared in the fourth spot, and Vertrina got the number one answer, "Practising", and chose to play.

Screenshot showing the host and the players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After the winner of the face-off caused an awkward delay at the podium by simply smiling at Harvey and not moving back to her podium, the host soon regained momentum to get the game going. "You know, she was so nice. She was just looking at me, just smiling," the host joked. Next up was JArthur, who came up with another winning answer, "Resting," to keep the ball rolling for the team. The turn then went to Jay, who answered with "Tell a friend," and that too was on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey interacting with Vertrina (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With only four answers left and no strikes on the board, the turn passed on to Eri, who kept the streak going with her answer, "Traveling". Next in line was Toni, and she came up with another winning answer, "Getting my hair done," to impress Harvey and take her team close to victory. Now, with two answers left and no strikes, the turn circled back to Vertrina. Her answer, "Shopping" got her family their first strike. After Vertrina, it was JArthur again who had to get one of the remaining two answers, and he came up with "Jumping." Harvey didn't get the answer, and when asked to explain, the contestant said "Dancing".

Screenshot showing Harvey asking JArthur to add to his answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

JArthur succeeded as the answer was on the board, and the turn went to Jay, who had the chance to sweep the board. After some thinking, he answered with "I'm gonna take off work," but that wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike. Now it was all up to Eri to come up with the one remaining answer and save the round for the team. However, her answer, "Getting my nails done," didn't show up on the board, and the turn went to the Whittle family to steal.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read the question for the final time to the other family, they discussed, and the team's leader, Scott, took charge to answer with, "Getting nervous." Luckily for them, that was the only answer left on the board, and they stole a load of points from the Grubbs family.

Watch the best moments here.

