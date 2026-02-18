'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant’s bizarre answer about souvenir

After learning about the item, Harvey politely requested everyone to never gift him that.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey has traveled around the world, and it's safe to say he must have gotten great souvenirs from the countries he visited. However, there's one item that he may have missed. During a game, when he was looking for names of items that people may bring back from Hawaii as a souvenir, one contestant, Victoria, stunned Harvey by naming something he wouldn't have even dreamt of. It was the second time that Victoria checked Harvey's knowledge, and the host immediately hit back with some jokes.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Collins family, and the challengers, the Mandel family. He called up the two contestants, Coyce and Joshua, to the podium for the face-off and read the survey question, "Tell me a souvenir you might bring back from Hawaii." Joshua hit the buzzer first and answered with "A shirt," which was on the board. But Coyce got a better answer, "Flowers," and won the question for his team.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Coyce, the turn passed on to Victoria, who had something interesting in store for the host. After Harvey read her the question, she answered with, "A souvenir spoon," which left the host stunned. "A what? Spoon?" he asked. "A souvenir spoon. My daughter collects them," the contestant explained. However, Harvey just couldn't wrap his head around the thought of a spoon being a souvenir. "Your daughter collects spoons?" he asked, and Victoria clarified that they were "Souvenir spoons".

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Well, you don't have to holler at me. I've never heard of them," Harvey joked. The player added that such spoons are available in gift shops, which shocked the host even more. "They're in gift shops? Really? So, each state you go to, they got spoons?" he asked. Finally, after getting to know all about souvenir spoons, Harvey joked, "I just want to go on record to say please don't give me anything like that." While the answer was amusing to the host, it wasn't on the board, and the Collins family got their first strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then moved on to Brittany, who also had an answer that Harvey couldn't comprehend. After hearing the question, she said, "A magnet," and the host just stared blankly at the camera, as if he had no idea how a magnet could be a souvenir. However, this time, he conveyed the message only through his expressions and moved on after the answer didn't show up on the board. Now, it was all up to Phil to come up with a winning answer and save the round for his team.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"OK, Phil, we got two strikes. We've got to be careful. If it's there, you're still alive. But listen to me, because of the two strikes, if it's not there, the other family can steal, and they will win this game," Harvey cautioned the player. Unfortunately, Phil's answer, "Seashells," wasn't good enough to keep the Collins family in the game, and they struck out. The turn then went to the other team, who had the chance to win the game.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read the question for the last time, the Mandel family's leader, Tonya, answered with a hula skirt, which wasn't on the board. Thus, the Collins family kept all their points and won the game to advance to the "Sudden Death" round.

You can watch Harvey's reaction to the answer here.

