ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant’s bizarre answer about souvenir

After learning about the item, Harvey politely requested everyone to never gift him that.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey has traveled around the world, and it's safe to say he must have gotten great souvenirs from the countries he visited. However, there's one item that he may have missed. During a game, when he was looking for names of items that people may bring back from Hawaii as a souvenir, one contestant, Victoria, stunned Harvey by naming something he wouldn't have even dreamt of. It was the second time that Victoria checked Harvey's knowledge, and the host immediately hit back with some jokes.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Collins family, and the challengers, the Mandel family. He called up the two contestants, Coyce and Joshua, to the podium for the face-off and read the survey question, "Tell me a souvenir you might bring back from Hawaii." Joshua hit the buzzer first and answered with "A shirt," which was on the board. But Coyce got a better answer, "Flowers," and won the question for his team. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Coyce, the turn passed on to Victoria, who had something interesting in store for the host. After Harvey read her the question, she answered with, "A souvenir spoon," which left the host stunned. "A what? Spoon?" he asked. "A souvenir spoon. My daughter collects them," the contestant explained. However, Harvey just couldn't wrap his head around the thought of a spoon being a souvenir. "Your daughter collects spoons?" he asked, and Victoria clarified that they were "Souvenir spoons".

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Well, you don't have to holler at me. I've never heard of them," Harvey joked. The player added that such spoons are available in gift shops, which shocked the host even more. "They're in gift shops? Really? So, each state you go to, they got spoons?" he asked. Finally, after getting to know all about souvenir spoons, Harvey joked, "I just want to go on record to say please don't give me anything like that." While the answer was amusing to the host, it wasn't on the board, and the Collins family got their first strike. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then moved on to Brittany, who also had an answer that Harvey couldn't comprehend. After hearing the question, she said, "A magnet," and the host just stared blankly at the camera, as if he had no idea how a magnet could be a souvenir. However, this time, he conveyed the message only through his expressions and moved on after the answer didn't show up on the board. Now, it was all up to Phil to come up with a winning answer and save the round for his team. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"OK, Phil, we got two strikes. We've got to be careful. If it's there, you're still alive. But listen to me, because of the two strikes, if it's not there, the other family can steal, and they will win this game," Harvey cautioned the player. Unfortunately, Phil's answer, "Seashells," wasn't good enough to keep the Collins family in the game, and they struck out. The turn then went to the other team, who had the chance to win the game. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read the question for the last time, the Mandel family's leader, Tonya, answered with a hula skirt, which wasn't on the board. Thus, the Collins family kept all their points and won the game to advance to the "Sudden Death" round.

You can watch Harvey's reaction to the answer here

More on Market Realist: 

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the secret recipe that helped him stay COVID-free

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Andrew Yang predicts millions of Americans could lose their jobs sooner than they think
NEWS
Andrew Yang predicts millions of Americans could lose their jobs sooner than they think
Yang claims if one company cuts workers, it will turn into a competition which will be devastating.
1 hour ago
Trump takes credit for 'great financial numbers' — blames Democrats for partial government shutdown
NEWS
Trump takes credit for 'great financial numbers' — blames Democrats for partial government shutdown
The President called it a "Democrat Shutdown" blaming his political opponents for stalling talks.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant’s bizarre answer about souvenir
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant’s bizarre answer about souvenir
After learning about the item, Harvey politely requested everyone to never gift him that.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stops everything for a surprise 'wellness check' on a player
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stops everything for a surprise 'wellness check' on a player
After spotting a contestant in an all white family, Harvey had to make sure he was doing okay.
7 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer
Harvey first got embarrassed and then fired back with a roast.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
The contestant, Alison Betts hedged a massive bet on her opponents getting the answer wrong.
2 days ago
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
NEWS
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
While customers may benefit, U.S. automakers could suffer due to the cut-throat pricing competition.
2 days ago
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
NEWS
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
According to data from Zillow, couples can save over $20,000 by sharing the burden
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
The player who annoyed the host was quickly put in his place with a roast.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
Harvey, a music lover was taken on a ride by the contestants.
2 days ago
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
Trump warned Canada could face a 100% tariff if it signs a trade agreement with China.
5 days ago
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
NEWS
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
The Secretary of Health and Human Services loves the President for giving him creative liberty.
5 days ago
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
NEWS
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
CEO Brian Moynihan negated the concerns of a K-shaped economy, claiming January spending is up.
5 days ago
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
NEWS
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
Howard Lutnick claimed the U.S. GDP could grow by 6% in the first quarter, thanks to the tariffs.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
When Harvey heard how much KC was willing to spend on his anniversary dinner, he was shocked.
6 days ago
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
NEWS
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
The December retail report and the bond market have undermined expectations of strong growth.
7 days ago
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
NEWS
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
Citing Trump's four engines of growth, Peter Navarro says non-inflationary growth is coming.
7 days ago
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
NEWS
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
Economists argue that a disruption in the supply chain could cause a pandemic-like effect in automotive industry
7 days ago
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
NEWS
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
CEO Scott Boatwright had to clarify his alleged focus on the $100K club customers after backlash
7 days ago
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
NEWS
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
Steve Rattner argues that the tariffs have hurt the U.S. but not slowed down the Chinese economy.
7 days ago