'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the secret recipe that helped him stay COVID-free

Harvey says chitlins are the reason he can “never get COVID.”
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey explaining why he can't get COVID (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey explaining why he can't get COVID (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While Steve Harvey, the host of "Family Feud," is no doctor, he has a hilarious reason for why he has never caught COVID. During a Fast Money round, when a contestant named Brittany hugged the host, Harvey told her that he hadn't done that since the pandemic, when social distancing rules were applied. He then revealed a secret that he had never caught COVID because of a soul food dish that he had eaten his whole life. 

Screenshot showing Harvey side-hugging the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey side-hugging the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the 'Fast Money' round with the Collins family, who won the night's game. They nominated two players, Coyce and Brittany, who had to answer a set of five survey questions and collectively get 200 points to win $20,000. Coyce went first, and he answered all five questions in the 20-second time limit. When it was time to find out how many points he got, it turned out that Coyce got the number one answer for several questions. 

His answer, "3" to the question, "Tell me the age a kid gets his first bike,' got him 22 points. Then, for the question, "Name a device you depend on every single day," his answer "Phone" got him a whopping 42 points, and his answer "Peanuts" for the question "Name a free food a bar puts out for happy hour, got him a record 55 points. In the end, Harvey revealed that Coyce alone scored a phenomenal 173 points, leaving his partner, Brittany, to get just 27 more to win. 

Screenshot showing Coyce playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Coyce playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Coyce vacated the center stage, Harvey called in Brittany to play the round. As she made her way, Coyce and his teammate Phil celebrated with some enthusiastic chest bumps. Harvey then welcomed the second player, and before telling her how much Coyce scored, he asked her to take a guess. "Shoot! I'm hoping 199," she said, forcing Harvey to put up a straight face, as his planned surprise was ruined. He then revealed that her partner got 173, and she had to get just one good answer to win. 

"But you're gonna have to focus now. I'm telling you, it can be a tricky one, but if you focus, you can win," Harvey told her before kicking off the 25-second timer. One by one, Brittany answered all of the questions, and while some of her answers seemed good, some didn't make sense. In the end, she and Harvey both turned around toward the board to see if she had bagged the win. It was then that the player put her arms around Harvey to hug him, as previously, the host and the players had often put their arms around each other's waist while looking at the board. However, this time, Harvey spoke up, saying, "I ain't hugged nobody since COVID. Ever since COVID, I stopped hugging people," causing her to move away. 

Screenshot showing Harvey alongside Brittany (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey alongside Brittany (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Nevertheless, Harvey soon invited her back in, saying, "That ain't got nothing to do with it. COVID is over with." The host then went on to share a secret, that he had never caught COVID, despite his wife getting it three times. "My wife had it 3 times. Slept in bed with her every night. Never had it," the host shared. He also revealed the secret behind his immunity, claiming, "I can't get COVID 'cause I ate chitlins for 38 years." Chitlins are a soul food dish often made from the intestines of chicken. 

Screenshot showing Harvey telling the audience his secret (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey telling the audience his secret (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"I got so much chitlin juice residue down in here, it kills anything that goes down there," Harvey joked, before adding, "That's the best vaccine you could have: old-a## chitlin guts." When the contestant asked if it was with hot sauce, the host answered, "Yes, with slaw."

The two then got back to the game to see if Brittany got those 27 points. Harvey revealed the points for her first answer, “Bark,” to the question, “If a dog could talk, it might tell a veterinarian, ‘It hurts when I ___.’” The response earned 29 points, enough for the Collins Family to win the Fast Money round and take home $20,000.

You can watch Harvey reveal the secret behind COVID immunity here

