ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID

The host wasn't expecting such unusual answers to be among the top options.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and a contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and a contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Thoughtless, absurd, and even racy answers aren't a rare thing on “Family Feud,” but rarely has Steve Harvey been puzzled by the answers that are on the board. It happened to him during an earlier episode of the show when the host heard two unusual answers back-to-back, and he was caught off guard. What shocked him even more was that both those answers were on the board, and by the end of the round, he had thrown his cards away.

via GIPHY

 

The host read out the survey question, “Instead of swabbing your nose for a COVID test, where do you wish they’d swab?” A contestant named John got to the buzzer first, and he said, “My mouth.” That was the top answer on the board, and his family decided to play the round.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and contestants on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and contestants on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up was a woman named Katelin, who said, “I’m gonna go with ears, Steve.” That was the number two answer on the board. Then it was Truman's turn, and he said, “I’m gonna go with underarm.” That, too, was one of the answers on the board. The family was off to a fantastic start and would have wanted to keep it that day. However, they faced some hiccups along the way.

Screenshot showing the contestant Truman on
Screenshot showing the contestant Truman on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up was Matt, who said, “Swab your hands.” That was also one of the answers on the board. With four answers on the board, the family only needed a couple more to win the game. Then a woman named Lindsey said, “Your feet, Steve.” That was an incorrect answer, just like John's answer, “Your hair, your head.”

The family was suddenly one strike away from throwing away the game, and then Katelin dropped the first shocker. She was a bit hesitant about saying it on national television at first, but blurted out, “I mean…I don’t want to say it…your butt,” before adding, “It’s better than the nose, all the way up there.”

Screenshot showing the contestant on
Screenshot showing the contestant Katelin on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host was quick to make a joke about this comment. “It’s better than the nose all the way up there?” he asked with a judgmental look on his face. The answer, however, was on the board. Turns out that four people said that when they were asked these survey questions. “Who are these four people?” the host asked. Next up was Truman, and this was a make-or-break attempt.

 

“There’s nothing you can say more shocking than that right there,” Harvey said, but he was wrong. The contestant said, “I’m gonna go with your private parts, Steve.” This answer confused the host even more, and he just stared at the contestant for a moment. “I just said you can’t get no worse than that. What?” he said. That answer was indeed on the board, and the family swept the round, while Harvey was even more puzzled.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
Things were not looking too good at one point as most of the sharks had backed out... until the end.
3 hours ago
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
ECONOMY & WORK
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
A number of episodes with the icon reprising his role as host will be released this year.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
She had only believed that her items were worth a thousand bucks and that was not the case.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
The host wasn't expecting such unusual answers to be among the top options.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
He was able to get the puzzle right just in the nick of time in order to win a significant amount of cash.
9 hours ago
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
The host seemed pretty confident that the answer was in no way going to be correct.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
The history attached to the flag is tragic, and it personally affected the guest.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
The product was unique and could help millions of new mothers around the globe.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
Viewers believe that the game show sometimes doesn't allow participants to win multiple prizes.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
Harvey was clearly annoyed by the answer and refused to buy any explanation.
2 days ago
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
ECONOMY & WORK
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
After his impressive 74 winning streak, Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since 2022 with a $4 million paycheck.
2 days ago
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.
2 days ago
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey mocked Snoop Dogg over his choice and went on to roast the rapper more.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
It seemed like she was going to lose her chance of winning, but that was not the case after all.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
The contestant's appearance was eerily similar to the host's look many years ago.
3 days ago
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
The East Coast Wrestling Association website has inducted 'Big' Bill Page into the Hall of Fame.
3 days ago
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
ECONOMY & WORK
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
Her composure and confidence in front of all those people were unwavering and commendable.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The duke of Verdura had crafted a masterpiece, a pair of Maltese cross bracelets in enamel for Coco Chanel.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
The host was able to get the issue fixed by himself and the show went on as usual.
3 days ago