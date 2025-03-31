'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID

The host wasn't expecting such unusual answers to be among the top options.

Thoughtless, absurd, and even racy answers aren't a rare thing on “Family Feud,” but rarely has Steve Harvey been puzzled by the answers that are on the board. It happened to him during an earlier episode of the show when the host heard two unusual answers back-to-back, and he was caught off guard. What shocked him even more was that both those answers were on the board, and by the end of the round, he had thrown his cards away.

The host read out the survey question, “Instead of swabbing your nose for a COVID test, where do you wish they’d swab?” A contestant named John got to the buzzer first, and he said, “My mouth.” That was the top answer on the board, and his family decided to play the round.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and contestants on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up was a woman named Katelin, who said, “I’m gonna go with ears, Steve.” That was the number two answer on the board. Then it was Truman's turn, and he said, “I’m gonna go with underarm.” That, too, was one of the answers on the board. The family was off to a fantastic start and would have wanted to keep it that day. However, they faced some hiccups along the way.

Screenshot showing the contestant Truman on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up was Matt, who said, “Swab your hands.” That was also one of the answers on the board. With four answers on the board, the family only needed a couple more to win the game. Then a woman named Lindsey said, “Your feet, Steve.” That was an incorrect answer, just like John's answer, “Your hair, your head.”

The family was suddenly one strike away from throwing away the game, and then Katelin dropped the first shocker. She was a bit hesitant about saying it on national television at first, but blurted out, “I mean…I don’t want to say it…your butt,” before adding, “It’s better than the nose, all the way up there.”

Screenshot showing the contestant Katelin on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host was quick to make a joke about this comment. “It’s better than the nose all the way up there?” he asked with a judgmental look on his face. The answer, however, was on the board. Turns out that four people said that when they were asked these survey questions. “Who are these four people?” the host asked. Next up was Truman, and this was a make-or-break attempt.

“There’s nothing you can say more shocking than that right there,” Harvey said, but he was wrong. The contestant said, “I’m gonna go with your private parts, Steve.” This answer confused the host even more, and he just stared at the contestant for a moment. “I just said you can’t get no worse than that. What?” he said. That answer was indeed on the board, and the family swept the round, while Harvey was even more puzzled.