This ‘Family Feud’ question made host Steve Harvey relate hard to annoying husband habits

It's safe to say that Harvey has been yelled at quite a few times at home.

Fans of "Family Feud" know how great a husband Steve Harvey is, but even good husbands come with some annoying habits that make wives yell at them. So, when a question popped up in Harvey's cards asking contestants to name such habits, the host, as a husband, couldn't relate more. While some made him wince, a few made him reminisce about the pain he had to go through at home.

Screenshot showing Harvey's facial expressions change (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Rosado and the Aigbe family, and he called the two contestants, Ralph and George, from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off. Then, he read the survey question: "We asked 100 married men, Tell me the reason your wife last yelled at you." George hit the buzzer first and answered with "Didn't take out the trash", which showed up at the second spot on the board. Ralph then tried his luck with "Didn't make the bed," but it wasn't on the board; thus, the Aigbe family chose to play the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Helen, the eldest member of the family, who answered with "Didn't do the dishes" to win more points for the team. Next up was Stacy, who had something highly relatable for Harvey. As the host read the question, she responded, saying, "Didn't put the toilet seat down", which made Harvey take a few steps back. The host closed his eyes as he was reminiscing about his own pain and all the times he was yelled at. "God!" Harvey exclaimed before letting out a deep sigh. He then looked at the board, and the answer won more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next in line was Akeem, who came up with "Forgot our anniversary," which got the team their very first strike. With several answers remaining, the turn passed on to Kevin, who got another good one, "Watching too much TV," but it wasn't on the board. It was now up to George again to come up with a good answer and save the round, and he did exactly that as his answer, "Not helping with the kids," won more points for the team. Next up was Helen, who seemed to have a lot of experience in yelling at her husband, as her answer, "Didn't pay the bills," kept the round going for the team.

The next member of the family, Stacy, also got more points with her answer, "Wasn't paying attention while I was talking", which even Harvey agreed was a good one. Now it was up to Akeem to take the team a step closer to victory, but his response, "Forgot to get her a Valentine's Day gift", got the family their third and final strike. Thus, it was now up to the Rosado family to come up with a winning answer and steal all the points.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read the question to the other team, they regrouped and came up with an answer. The team's leader, Ralph, took charge and said, "For leaving the lights on." However, it wasn't on the board, and the Aigbe family got to keep all the points and win the round.

You can watch Harvey's reaction to the answers here.

