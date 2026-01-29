'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing this famous Jennifer’s name on the show

Harvey almost turned into Michael Jackson after hearing the answer.

While there is a lot that gets Steve Harvey, the host of "Family Feud," excited, only a few special moments get the best reactions out of him. For instance, when he went around asking contestants for the popular Jennifers they know, one name got Harvey a bit more excited than others as he whipped out a move on stage.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Rosado and the Crain family. He called Brandon from the first team and Cache from the second to the podium for the face off and read the survey question: "Name a famous Jennifer." Brandon got the buzzer first and answered with "Jennifer Lawrence," which showed up at the third spot. Cache got the better of him with the answer, "Jennifer Anniston," which showed up at the top spot.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

His team chose to play the question, and the turn passed to the next player, Marvin. The dad of the family came up with "Lopez," which made sense to Harvey and the survey, as it showed up at the second spot for more points. Next up was Misty, who seemed to be at a total loss for famous Jennifers. After some mumbling, a long pause, and a slurry of awkward expressions, she finally answered, "Jennifer Lover," and when Harvey gave her a blank look, changed it to "Jennifer Loveland," which also stumped the host. Unluckily, the name wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike.

Screenshot showing Misty answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next in line was Kierra, who seemed a little too sure of her answer as she prefaced it with "It's going up there," before saying "Jennifer Coolidge." The answer even got Harvey hyped up, and he seemed to love the confidence with which the player said the name. The host almost turned into Michael Jackson, as he grooved to the center and made a double-pointing gesture to the board, saying "Cooolidge". However, to their disappointment, the answer wasn't on the board, and the Crain family got the second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the "Coolidge" answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was all up to Liam to come up with a winning answer and save the game for the team. "Two strikes. You've got to be careful, Liam. The other family can steal," Harvey cautioned him. However, like Misty, Liam too had no idea of what to say. "Uh, Steve, I don't know. Jennifer Ross," he said after the host read the question to him. Sadly, it wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. The Rosado family now had the chance to steal all the points and win the game.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the other team's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey walked up to their podium and read the question for one last time, the team leader, Ralph, took charge and had a discussion with his teammates. He then shared their answer, "Jennifer Hudson," and Harvey believed it would definitely be up there as he pointed to the board. The host was right as the response showed up at the fifth spot, winning the team all the points and the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answer, which was "Jennifer Garner".

You can watch Harvey's reaction to the answer here.

