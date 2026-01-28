ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a cheeky response to a compliment about his lips

Harvey had to tell the world that his lips were 'all naturale.'
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's cheeky response after getting a compliment (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's cheeky response after getting a compliment (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Family Feud host Steve Harvey is known for his comedy, style, and his 'luscious' lips that even contestants can't help but admire. In a game, a contestant got so carried away that she wished her man would get plastic surgery to look like Harvey. The compliment naturally flattered the host, and he went on to cheekily mention how much pressure those lips carry and how great they are with women. 

Screenshot showing Harvey smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Nebbeling family, and the challengers, the Johnson family. He called up two contestants, Trinity and Lisa, from the respective teams to the podium, before reading the survey question out loud, with a chuckle: "We asked 100 married women. Tell me a kind of plastic surgery you wish your husband would get." Trinity got to the buzzer first and said, "Lip filler," while looking right at Harvey's lips, which cracked him up. "Ah. You got a little white man, huh?" the host joked. But, it wasn't on the board, and the other team came up with "Behind", which was at the fifth spot. The turn then went to Heidi, whose answer, "Hair Transplant," was good enough to win the Nebbeling family the question. 

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After walking up to their podium, Harvey couldn't help but wonder what made Trinity say lips. "I was looking at your lips. They're nice. You have nice lips," the player explained. This made the host giddy as he exclaimed, "This is what you want!" He went on to clarify, "This here comes with a lot of pressure! Ain't no lip filler here." He even slipped in a pat on his own back, bragging about how popular his lips are with women. 

Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to his lips (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to his lips (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then moved on to the next player, Jon, who came up with a winning answer, "Nose." Next in line was Mattie, who was in a hurry to share her answer and interrupted the host before he could even read the question to her. After asking Harvey if he was ready, she answered with "Something that makes you taller." Unfortunately, it wasn't on the board, and the team got their very first strike.

The turn then passed over to Gabriel, who came up with a seemingly bizarre answer, "LASIK for the eyes." Even Harvey looked confused for a second, but he accepted the answer and looked to the board to see a second strike appear. The turn circled back to Trinity, who had to come up with a winning answer to save the round for her team. After Harvey read her the question, all she could come up with was "Veneers," which again wasn't good enough to win points, and the team struck out. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was up to the Johnson family to take charge and come up with a winning answer to win the game. After Harvey went to their podium and read the question for one last time, the team's leader, Lisa, answered 'enlargement,' an answer that resonated with the women on the show. Although Harvey wasn't too happy with it, he accepted it anyway, and it also turned out to be popular in the survey. Thus, the Johnson family stole all the points and won the round. 

You can watch Steve Harvey complimenting his lips here

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doubts his own knowledge after hearing answers about Shakespeare

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey calls out player for how she stood during the game show

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey shuts down contestant trying to replace him

