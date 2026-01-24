ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey shuts down contestant trying to replace him

The contestant forced Harvey to put his foot down.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the player trying to steal his job (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the player trying to steal his job (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Doing the job of the host on "Family Feud" isn't easy, but Steve Harvey certainly loves it. Fans would agree that no one can replace the king of comedy, but that doesn't keep people from trying. One such person was a contestant named Kris, who tried to talk over the host and do his job for him. Harvey didn't take it lightly and told her off immediately, before getting back to doing what he loves. 

Screenshot showing the player giving Harvey a look (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the player giving Harvey a look (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Bingham family, and the challengers, the Eagan family. Harvey called up the two contestants, Bobbie and Sara, from the respective teams, and read the cards, "This is a fill-in-the-blank. Pink blank." Bobbie hit the buzzer first and answered with "Pink Bottom," which wasn't on the board. Sara then tried her luck and answered with "Pink Car," which also wasn't on the board. 

The turn then went back to the Bingham family, and Sharon came up with a winning answer, "Pink Cadillac." However, in their rebuttal, Jessi from the Eagan family got the top answer, "Pink Panther," and won the question for her team. As they chose to play, the turn passed on to Tyler, who also came up with a sensible answer, "Pink Slip," but it didn't resonate with the survey, and the team got their first strike, right off the bat. The turn then went to Kris, who seemed to be in a hurry to answer. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey and the contestants playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She took the mic even before Harvey got next to her, and stopped the host dead in his tracks, yelling, "Pink Blank". However, Harvey refused to stand for such behavior, as he immediately retorted, "OK. You want to do my job and your job?" This made the player back off and wait for the host to read the question. The answer Kris gave was "Pink Eye," which made a lot of sense, but it seemed like the team had run out of luck, as it got them their second strike. 

Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was up to Jim to save the round for his team. However, it looked like he was at a loss after a couple of great answers were shot down. "Pink Lips," he said nervously, and unsurprisingly, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. Now the champions, the Bingham family, could steal all the points and score another win. After Harvey went up to their podium and read the question, team leader Sharon took charge. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She took to the mic and answered with "Pink Floyd," which again was quite witty. Harvey then looked to the board, and luckily for the team, the answer was up there, allowing them to steal all the points to win the round.

You can watch how Harvey reacted to Kris here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't hold back his laughter after hearing a wild answer

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey left in disbelief by contestant's answer about losing fat

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Residents in one US state will soon see power bills drop 25% — but there’s a catch
NEWS
Residents in one US state will soon see power bills drop 25% — but there’s a catch
The reduction in utility bills will be temporary and residents will end up paying some of that back
2 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey shuts down contestant trying to replace him
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey shuts down contestant trying to replace him
The contestant forced Harvey to put his foot down.
3 hours ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins $55,000 by solving puzzle with a final-second guess
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins $55,000 by solving puzzle with a final-second guess
The player, Chad Hedrick got the fans to the edge of their seats before scoring the win.
5 hours ago
Thousands of Amazon jobs could disappear as AI quietly reshapes the company
NEWS
Thousands of Amazon jobs could disappear as AI quietly reshapes the company
The layoffs are expected to hit the People Experience and Technology units of the retailer.
22 hours ago
Costco tried something new at checkout. The CEO says it’s working surprisingly well.
COSTCO
Costco tried something new at checkout. The CEO says it’s working surprisingly well.
In the retailer's latest earnings call, CEO Ron Vachris praised the app based checkout system.
22 hours ago
Dispute with HOA? There could be a special court to handle your case very soon
NEWS
Dispute with HOA? There could be a special court to handle your case very soon
The bill aims to overhaul the governance of community associations to increase transparency.
22 hours ago
Popular toy sold on Amazon recalled over choking risk — here are the key details
NEWS
Popular toy sold on Amazon recalled over choking risk — here are the key details
The silicone strings attached to a Yetonamr toy have caused over 30 instances of choking. attached to the toy violate the safety standards and pose as a choking hazard.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't hold back his laughter after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't hold back his laughter after hearing a wild answer
The young man earned Harvey's respect with his mature but creative answer.
1 day ago
Trump tones down tariff threat as volatility on Wall Street brings political stability
NEWS
Trump tones down tariff threat as volatility on Wall Street brings political stability
After the market saw its worst day since October, Trump seemed to soften his threats to the E.U.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of her $100 flea market find
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of her $100 flea market find
The guest had previously bet that her 'His Master's Voice' gramophone wasn't authentic.
1 day ago
Trump proudly talks about 'extraordinarily high economic growth' — but there's one problem
NEWS
Trump proudly talks about 'extraordinarily high economic growth' — but there's one problem
At the World Economic Forum, Trump made claims about the economy that the numbers fail to support.
2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey left in disbelief by contestant's answer about losing fat
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey left in disbelief by contestant's answer about losing fat
Harvey didn't know how to react to the shocking answer.
2 days ago
Trump's move to fire Federal Reserve Governor on social media comes under Supreme Court's scanner
NEWS
Trump's move to fire Federal Reserve Governor on social media comes under Supreme Court's scanner
The court is hearing arguments in a case challenging the president's authority to fire Cook.
2 days ago
It's official: Trump signs order to block Wall Street investors from buying single-family homes
NEWS
It's official: Trump signs order to block Wall Street investors from buying single-family homes
The sweeping order directs the FTC and DOJ to limit purchase of homes by institutional investors.
3 days ago
Trump has a brutal 4-word response when asked how far he will go to seize Greenland
NEWS
Trump has a brutal 4-word response when asked how far he will go to seize Greenland
Despite the pushback, Trump has made it clear that there is "no going back" on the issue.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a reality check about how marriages work
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a reality check about how marriages work
Harvey knew the answer wouldn't be on the board as he had some first hand experience.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her great grandpa's artwork
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her great grandpa's artwork
The guest, who knew about the artist's popularity, didn't expect to get a five-figure appraisal.
3 days ago
Trump's advisor says they have 'a lot of options' if Supreme Court strikes down tariffs
NEWS
Trump's advisor says they have 'a lot of options' if Supreme Court strikes down tariffs
New tariffs will follow immediately if the court voids current ones.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer
Harvey was sure the answer was too weak as he knew women well enough.
4 days ago
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
NEWS
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
The economist warned that the mounting debt, interest payments could push the U.S. into depression.
4 days ago