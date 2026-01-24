‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey shuts down contestant trying to replace him

The contestant forced Harvey to put his foot down.

Doing the job of the host on "Family Feud" isn't easy, but Steve Harvey certainly loves it. Fans would agree that no one can replace the king of comedy, but that doesn't keep people from trying. One such person was a contestant named Kris, who tried to talk over the host and do his job for him. Harvey didn't take it lightly and told her off immediately, before getting back to doing what he loves.

Screenshot showing the player giving Harvey a look (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Bingham family, and the challengers, the Eagan family. Harvey called up the two contestants, Bobbie and Sara, from the respective teams, and read the cards, "This is a fill-in-the-blank. Pink blank." Bobbie hit the buzzer first and answered with "Pink Bottom," which wasn't on the board. Sara then tried her luck and answered with "Pink Car," which also wasn't on the board.

The turn then went back to the Bingham family, and Sharon came up with a winning answer, "Pink Cadillac." However, in their rebuttal, Jessi from the Eagan family got the top answer, "Pink Panther," and won the question for her team. As they chose to play, the turn passed on to Tyler, who also came up with a sensible answer, "Pink Slip," but it didn't resonate with the survey, and the team got their first strike, right off the bat. The turn then went to Kris, who seemed to be in a hurry to answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey and the contestants playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She took the mic even before Harvey got next to her, and stopped the host dead in his tracks, yelling, "Pink Blank". However, Harvey refused to stand for such behavior, as he immediately retorted, "OK. You want to do my job and your job?" This made the player back off and wait for the host to read the question. The answer Kris gave was "Pink Eye," which made a lot of sense, but it seemed like the team had run out of luck, as it got them their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was up to Jim to save the round for his team. However, it looked like he was at a loss after a couple of great answers were shot down. "Pink Lips," he said nervously, and unsurprisingly, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. Now the champions, the Bingham family, could steal all the points and score another win. After Harvey went up to their podium and read the question, team leader Sharon took charge.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She took to the mic and answered with "Pink Floyd," which again was quite witty. Harvey then looked to the board, and luckily for the team, the answer was up there, allowing them to steal all the points to win the round.

You can watch how Harvey reacted to Kris here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't hold back his laughter after hearing a wild answer

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey left in disbelief by contestant's answer about losing fat

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer