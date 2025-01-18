ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you're on national TV' after his unexpected answer

Sometimes contestants are so hilarious that the host doesn't even need to try.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" is known for its hilarious questions, answers, and reactions of its iconic host Steve Harvey. Known as one of the "Original Kings of Comedy," Harvey always has a witty reply to everything he comes across on the show but sometimes contestants end up humiliating themselves, like in the case of a contestant named Carmin, whose two-word answer was so silly that Harvey didn't need to make a joke. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game as usual with two families competing for the large pool of prizes. When the survey question "Name something that starts with the word 'belly,'" came up, Harvey asked one of the contestants to share a popular answer. The player named Carmin said out loud, "Belly jelly." The answer would have been perfectly fine if Carmin was 14 years old. However, being a grown man, Harvey thought the answer was rather embarrassing. "Did you say, 'belly jelly'?" Harvey asked. The contestant confirmed that it was his answer with a sheepish grin on his face.

Screenshot showing the contestant sharing the answer
Screenshot showing the contestant sharing the answer (Image source:YouTube/Family Feud)

"Humiliating, isn't it? You're on national TV," Harvey said mocking the contestant. He further urged the player to say that answer again, looking straight into the camera. "Belly jelly," Carmin yelled while looking at the camera. Laughing out loud, Harvey said, "Your buddies at work. Wow. When they see this, you're done." The clip was eventually shared on all of the show's social media accounts with the caption, “Humiliating, isn’t it??”. Viewers in the comments suggested that Harvey was absolutely correct in suggesting that his colleagues would make fun of him. 

Screenshots showing Harvey reacting to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey reacting to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While this time it was Harvey humiliating a contestant, there is an incident where it was quite the opposite. In the episode, Harvey doubted a contestant’s answers and paid dearly after she won.

 

The player named Liz was competing in the Fast Money round with Susan from the other family. After Susan answered all five questions, Liz had to post a score of more than 200 to win her family $20,000.

While four questions went smoothly, Liz's answer to one question, "Name a way to get chewing gum out of one’s hair," had Harvey doubting her chances. Liz who said "peanut butter" stunned Harvey for a second, but he kept going.

In the end, when the time came to find out if Liz's answers had scored well, she was up 172 points before reaching the doubtful answer. Harvey said he was baffled by the 'peanut butter' answer, questioning how someone would use it to remove gum from hair.

“I don’t know what the hell that got to do with it, but sounds good to me,” Steve said. “What, do you put it on there and eat it out?” he asked Liz. 

 

Liz wasn’t exactly sure how it worked, either, but said she heard about it somewhere. Steve continued to tease Liz over it but the answer turned out to be popular, earning her 31 points. This also meant she was over 200 points and had just won $20,000. 

Harvey was shocked by the result and stood still with his jaw on the floor. Liz went on to celebrate and she and he family mocked Harvey by shouting "peanut butter" and clapping on his face.

Screenshot showing Liz clapping on Harvey's face (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Liz clapping on Harvey's face (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve slowly walked to the center still in disbelief. He then stared at his cue card, placing his hand on his hip and shaking his head.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
Viewers urged the host to keep his strategy to himself while blaming him for the blunder.
8 hours ago
Walmart just changed its logo after 17 years and everyone had the same thing to say: "The old one is..."
WALMART
Walmart just changed its logo after 17 years and everyone had the same thing to say: "The old one is..."
While the company calls it a "testament to heritage and innovation", shoppers think differently.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you're on national TV' after his unexpected answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you're on national TV' after his unexpected answer
Sometimes contestants are so hilarious that the host doesn't even need to try.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers point out a detail about Ryan Seacrest ‘they never noticed’ with Pat Sajak
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers point out a detail about Ryan Seacrest ‘they never noticed’ with Pat Sajak
Fans have taken to social media to point out a stark difference between Sajak and him, that is jarring to look at.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offered a 5-figure deal to founders who sold potatoes online — but with a twist
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offered a 5-figure deal to founders who sold potatoes online — but with a twist
O'Leary invested in the bizarre business as it appealed to his creative side and it paid off.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak once told 'this is my show' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre off-screen moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak once told 'this is my show' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre off-screen moment
Although the flamboyance was entertaining, the host found it somewhat unsettling.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' mocks contestant as 'divorced' over his risque answer: "I don't kiss and tell..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' mocks contestant as 'divorced' over his risque answer: "I don't kiss and tell..."
Harvey liked the contestant's remark and told him to talk to his wife on air again.
1 day ago
‘Jeopardy’ fans moved to tears as contestant reveals her husband passed just before her episode airs
NEWS
‘Jeopardy’ fans moved to tears as contestant reveals her husband passed just before her episode airs
Not everyone has a joyous experience of viewing themselves competing on "Jeopardy!"
2 days ago
Former NBA star wins a Toyota Corolla on 'Price is Right.' But there was one unexpected problem.
NEWS
Former NBA star wins a Toyota Corolla on 'Price is Right.' But there was one unexpected problem.
As a solution to his problem, he did something that would bring a smile to a lot of people's faces.
2 days ago
IHOP worker turns away Adam Sandler after failing to recognize him. His response is just pure class.
NEWS
IHOP worker turns away Adam Sandler after failing to recognize him. His response is just pure class.
It's not often one gets celebrities like Adam Sandler at IHOP and it's rarer to turn them away.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised with a marriage proposal on the show — it went as expected
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised with a marriage proposal on the show — it went as expected
Everyone on the show helped Robin Kuriakose create the special moment with former contestant, Rhea Matthew.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant 'Karen' called out for her bizarre remark on Queens, New York: "Terrifying..."
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant 'Karen' called out for her bizarre remark on Queens, New York: "Terrifying..."
While the player did not seem to suggest anything, fans immediately raised concerns on social media.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
Scammers are coming up with new ploys while people are being informed about the existing scams.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
The iconic hosts have created some of the most heartwarming moments together as well.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
Manuela Arbelaez has become a popular figure in "The Price is Right" since she has been relatable.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
O'Leary learned it from the CEO of a firm that he had invested in, and does the same on "Shark Tank."
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
Sometimes even the veteran host and seasoned comedian can lose his cool.
3 days ago
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
NEWS
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
The guest who expected the item to be worth $1,500 was visibly shocked after learning its true value.
4 days ago
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
NEWS
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
IHOP is a go to place for many who crave pancake in America and many turned up to defend it.
4 days ago