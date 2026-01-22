‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey left in disbelief by contestant's answer about losing fat

Harvey didn't know how to react to the shocking answer.

While sometimes the answers on "Family Feud" earn contestants high-fives, fist bumps, and applause from the host Steve Harvey, a few draw disapproval. Like the time when the eldest member of the Bingham family, Bobbie, said women would like to suck the fat out of a certain body part of theirs, and Harvey did not agree at all. He gestured to the audience to never do that and boldly exclaimed, "That ain't fat!"

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Bingham family, and the challengers, the Sarsour family. He called up the two contestants, Sharon and Ash, from the respective teams for the final face-off for the night. With the two players ready to go, he read the survey question, "I wish I could use a straw to suck the fat right out of my what"? Sharon hit the buzzer first and got the most popular answer in the survey, "Stomach", which made me admit that Sharon was one heck of a player.

Screenshot showing Harvey complimenting Sharon (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The team then chose to play the question, and the turn passed on to Eric, who answered with "behind" and earned more points for the team. Next up was a younger member of the family who came up with another sensible answer, "Arms'. However, it wasn't on the board, and the family got their very first strike. Next in line was Ashley, who shared another smart answer, "Thighs," and got more points.

With just one answer left, and only one strike on the board, the turn passed on to the grandma of the family. After Harvey read her the question, Bobbie took to the mic and gingerly said, "Bosom". While her teammates supported her, saying "Good Answer", the response shocked Harvey, who was seemingly at a loss for words. He then whispered to the audience, "Don't do that," before expressing his thoughts out loud, exclaiming, "That ain't fat!" Turns out the survey agreed with Harvey as the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey making fun of the answer and the player with her head on the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

It was now up to Sharon again to come up with a winning answer and save the round for her family. After Harvey read the question to her, she came up with "Back fat". Harvey didn't look convinced, and as he looked at the board, the three big red Xs showed up. With the Binghams striking out, the turn went to the Sarsour family, who had the chance to steal the points and win the game.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"All right, family. Listen to me. I got one answer left, one answer only. You give me that one answer, your family steals, your family wins this game, but if it's not there, the other family wins the game," Harvey explained before reading the question for one last time. The team's leader, Emad, took charge, and after discussing with his mates, he answered with "Face". While it made sense to Harvey, it wasn't on the board, and the Bingham family won their second game in a row.

Watch the awkward moments here.

